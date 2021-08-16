National Weather Service expects storms to develop throughout the evening in south-central Kansas

The National Weather Service believes there is a possibility of isolated storms across central Kansas and scattered storms across southern Kansas.

In southern Kansas, the scattered storms are projected to develop over the next few hours, while central Kansas will have isolated storms remaining possible through the early evening.

The strongest storms are capable of wind gusts of 50-60 mph, dime to half-dollar sized hail, and minor flooding. The NWS is currently watching areas in Oklahoma for any new developments that could change the projection of the storms.

If the storms happen to develop, be prepared to take shelter. For updates on weather, follow the NWS Wichita or Greg Williams on Twitter.