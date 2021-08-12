Heat Advisory ends in south-central Kansas; thunderstorms remain a threat in the forecast

The Heat Advisory in south-central Kansas has come to an end. However, people should remain cautious about the possibility of upcoming storms.

When the Heat Advisory was posted on Monday, Aug. 9, there were hints of stormy activity, but the possibility wasn't as high. Now, that has changed. The chances of thunderstorms have increased in the last 24-hours.

The majority of the storm will stay north of the Wichita area in areas like Salina and Hutchinson, but areas near Wichita are expected to see storms around 7 p.m. and the Coffeyville area should see storms around 9 p.m.

This will be a scattered strong to a marginally severe thunderstorm that has the potential to include winds gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to dime size, heavy rainfall, and minor flooding.

Thursday might not be the only day the south-central region sees thunderstorms. As temperatures begin to cool down, on Friday, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms developing throughout the day.

On Saturday, there's a chance for more thunderstorms, but they will be scattered throughout the morning. There is also a possibility of inclement weather next week.