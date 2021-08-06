Excessive heat returns to south-central Kansas for the weekend and heading into next week

The past couple of days in south-central Kansas has been peaceful. The temperature has been in the high 80s and low 90s with the heat index not being a factor.

However, that is expected to change this weekend and heading into next week.

The temperatures are projected to rise over the next few days and could send us back into the 100+ degree heat indices. There could also be an excessive heat warning in the forecast.

Saturday is going to be one of the nicer days with temperatures ranging from 93-99 degrees. There's also a possibility of a late-night thunderstorm, but the threat isn't impressive.

Sunday will have temperatures ranging from 94-101 degrees and Monday will have temperatures ranging from 95-102 degrees.

There will be chances to cool off throughout those days as winds will each from 15-25 mph.

If there is a heat advisory, people should find air conditioning, avoid strenuous activity, wear light clothing, check on family members and friends, drink plenty of water, watch for heat cramps, exhaustion and stroke, then never leave people or pets in closed doors.