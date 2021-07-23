Weekend forecast includes dry weather on Saturday and a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday

The weather in southcentral Kansas is expected to see dry weather and isolated thunderstorms over the weekend.

Saturday is going to be dry with the temperature reaching triple digits. The heat index could range between 100 to 105.

Currently, everything north to northeast of Topeka is under a heat advisory warning by the National Weather Service. The Kansas City metro area has an excessive heat warning in effect.

People should stay hydrated and limit their exposure outside during the hottest part of the afternoon.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of few showers and isolated thunderstorms. The National Weather Service has mentioned that late Sunday and early Monday, storms could become strong-to-serve.

It doesn't appear to be a lot of enthusiasm for the storm, however, it shouldn't be ignored.

If the possibility of a storm becomes great, updates will be given by the National Weather Service or by Greg Williams on Twitter.