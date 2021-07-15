National Weather Service issues a flood watch in Butler County until Friday at 4 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch until late tonight for several counties including Butler.

Scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms will affect portions of central, south-central, and eastern Kansas into the early afternoon. Gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall, which may result in minor lowland flooding, are the main threats.

The flood watch will remain in effect until Friday at 4 a.m.

