Butler County has been placed in a severe thunderstorm warning by the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Butler County.

The warning is valid until 2:15 p.m. however, there is a thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. but could possibly change. Threat information includes a couple of tornadoes, scattered hail up to lime size and scattered gusts up to 70 mph.

This warning is just above El Dorado and will head toward Northeastern Butler County. The severe thunderstorm watch also goes into effect in some parts of Missouri and 20 counties in Kansas.