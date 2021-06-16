Temperatures in the triple digits are expected throughout Kansas in the upcoming days

After a severe thunderstorm warning less than a week ago, dangerous heat is expected throughout Kansas in the upcoming days.

Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service says the maximum heat index for Butler County could range from 100 to 103 for both days. There's a chance Saturday and Sunday could reach into the triple digits but the highs are in the upper 90s.

Over the weekend there is a possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm.

No matter where you are, practice heat safety and protect yourself and others from the impacts of the heat waves.

At all times, you should stay hydrated. If you're working outside, take breaks in the shade as often as possible. If you're planning to have activities outside, limit those activities, find shade and stay hydrated.

When indoors, check up on the elderly and those without AC. Also, never leave your kids or pets unattended in vehicles.