The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in Butler County

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m., Saturday, June 12th for Butler County.

The watch is valid for five other counties: Chase, Marion, Allen, Greenwood and Woodson. This includes the cities of Augusta, Cottonwood Falls, El Dorado, Eureka, Hillsboro, Humboldt, Iola, Madison, Marion, Peabody, Rose Hill, Strong City and Yates Center.

Threat information includes scattered hail up to possible lime size hail, scattered gusts up to 80 mph and frequent lightning.

