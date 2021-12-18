Witty blocks any Central Burden chance in Bluestem Lions' win

Kalon Fullerton

LEON, Kansas — Sometimes, basketball is complicated. Sometimes, basketball is simple.

Tonight, the Bluestem Lions had Riese Witty, a 6-foot-1 junior, and the Central Burden Raiders didn’t.

Witty was a force inside. She finished with nine points, and seemed to grab every rebound, and had a hand in the face of every shot, seemingly rejecting every shot that the Raiders put up, ending the night with 11 blocks, her second straight game with 10 blocks or more.

She was the biggest force in a defensive stifling. The Lions defeated the Raiders, 58-33, closing out the fall semester with a record of 6-1.

“I was pleased with our man to man.” Said Lions head coach Max Hamblin. “We rebounded really well and got a lot of blocks. Riese was the shot blocker deluxe.”

Witty was deluxe. And Burden just never found an answer.

“When you have somebody back there like that you can spread out a little more, and if they get past our perimeter she’s in there to intimidate.”

The Lions led wire to wire. Taking a fourteen point lead into the locker room and building on it, outscoring the Raiders 29-19 in the second half, cruising to the 25 point blowout victory.

Offensively, the Lions made their money from beyond the arc, finishing with four three pointers. They were led by Lauren Donner, who finished with 13 points and three treys. Four players made a three, and seven Bluestem players scored, in a balanced offensive effort.

“We’ve been working on that.” Said Hamblin. “The three point shooting, we’re really trying to improve, and I thought we did that pretty well.”

The Lions will enter Christmas break on a high, on a five game winning streak. They’ve done it without Taytum Lovese, the other 6’1 junior on the squad, who has not played this season.

“We’re going to get everyone healthy.” Hamblin said. “We’ll add Tatum back into the mix, and we’ll get another shot blocker and a pretty solid player in there and we’ll just pick up on the first day of practice and try to make it mesh.”

The Lions will play their next game, and their first game of 2022, on January 4th, heading to Rosaili for a tilt against the Flinthills Mustangs.