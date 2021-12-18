Landon Wilson and Kristopher Laidler each score 18 points in Bluestem's 10-point win over Central Burden

Kalon Fullerton

BLUESTEM, Kansas- The Bluestem Lions started the game on a 16-0 run, holding the Central Burden Raiders without a basket for the first four minutes of the game.

If they thought they were on their way to an easy win, however, they were mistaken.

The Lions did win, 57-47, but it was anything but easy. The Raiders answered with an 18-5 run of their own, outscoring Bluestem 19-8 in the second quarter, and the Lions clung to a two point lead at the half.

Bluestem just made enough plays down the stretch.

“I would say that this team battles.” Head coach Branigun Gomez said. “We just try to keep our composure and keep fighting through it.”

It was a three point lead going into the fourth quarter, when the Lions closed it out. Bluestem outscored the Raiders 17-10 in the final frame, getting key defensive stops and rebounds.

The Lions played a fast paced game all night, using several stretch passes that went the length of the court. It resulted in some turnovers, sure, but the tempo was crucial in building the lead.

“We try to push the tempo, get them out of their comfort zone.” Gomez said. “We don’t want to change what we do, we want the other team to change what they’re doing to try to fit us.”

Bluestem was led offensively by the tandem of Landen Wilson and Kristofer Laidler. The two scored 18 points each, leading all scorers, and combined for 12 of the 17 Lions points in the crucial fourth quarter.

Tonight, they just had an answer for everything. The Lions led the whole way, though Burden got it to within one possession multiple times. Every time it felt like things were about to go against them, they seemed to create an easy basket.

“We know that every team is going to have runs.” Gomez said. “We just have to try to eliminate them as much as we can.”

It’s Bluestem’s third win of the season, and their second straight victory, as they improve to .500 on the year for the first time since the 2014-15 season. They’ll look to keep that momentum going as they enter the winter break, with their next game, a road game against Flinthills, three weeks away.

“We’re gonna study game film.” Said Gomez. “We can’t be in the gym, but we can still get better without putting up shots. We’re gonna study, and get ready for that next game.”