3 takeaways from Augusta Orioles boy's basketball’s 61-57 win over Circle Thunderbirds

TOWANDA, Kansas — Kaden McDaniel finished with 23 points and the Augusta Orioles won their second straight league game in a 61-57 win over Circle on Friday night.

After a disappointing outing last week against third-ranked Abilene, the Orioles (3-1) have been on the right path once again. They beat up on Winfield and led wire-to-wire in the victory on Friday night.

They're 2-0 in a really tough league and that will continue to be an issue as McPherson and Buhler are both 1-0 in the league. The three teams split the league title last year and it appears it may be a three-headed race once again.

Here are three takeaways from the win over cross-county rival, Circle:

Free throws saved the day

Augusta led wire-to-wire and it was free throws that eventually saved the day for the Orioles. Cade Highbarger was granted an extra free throw was a Circle player stepped over the line before the allotted time and the officials caught it. While Highbarger missed the previous one, which would've given Circle the ball back with 3.4 seconds remaining and down three, he was given a redemption chance.

He took advantage.

Highbarger sank the free throw, sealing the victory for the Orioles.

"We did a good job with out free throws tonight," Augusta head coach Ryan Petty said.

In all, Augusta was 12 of 16 at the line, including Josh Burton, who hit six consecutive to keep Circle (3-2) at arm's length.

Hot start powers leads wire-to-wire

Morgan Livingston hit a three. Gavin Kiser finished at the rim and that's really how the game started for Augusta. They had built a massive lead before Circle mounted their comeback. They led 18-6 before the T-Birds were able to keep their footing.

"In a little over year in the time I've been here, I don't think we've had wire-to-wire wins," Petty said. "We got off to a great start and held them at held at bay for a while there. "We knew they were going to go on a run at some point, right? They just got too many scores not to."

The large lead that was as many as 16 in the first half dwindled to three and forced Augusta to call a time out. They were able to hold on due to the first take away, their free throw shooting.

It helps that Circle went 3 of 9 from the line as well.

A late game difference in philosophy

While some people who watch high school basketball may not like the late game stalling tactic some schools run but for the Orioles, it works.

"I want a shot clock," Petty said. "However, it doesn't make sense if we can run our offense and take time off the clock, especially when you're up 3-4 or five possessions."

Augusta burned more than three minutes in the fourth quarter by passing the ball around the perimeter. Twice, the Orioles had McDaniel open underneath but decided to pull it out, eventually waiting for the right shot.

"We'll take the shots underneath but if it's contested, we want to pull it out and get a good shot," Petty said.

Augusta did find good shots, going 4 of 6 from the field in the fourth quarter.

So, when it comes to the offensive philosophy, it works for Augusta.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.