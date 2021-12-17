3 takeaways from Circle Lady Thunderbirds girl's basketball’s 35-29 win over Augusta Orioles

TOWANDA, Kansas — The Circle Lady Thunderbirds improve to 3-2 on the season with the 35-29 win over Augusta on Friday night. Most importantly, they moved to 2-0 in league play.

Senior Abi Shaults led the Lady T-Birds with 10 points on the night as they trailed throughout much of the second half to finally over take them late on a three by Adie White with 36.6 second remaining. They were able to hit their free throws to seal the deal late.

Here are three takeaways from the win over cross-county rival, Augusta:

Shaults steps up when it matters

I wasn't quite sure what to expect of this Circle team as they lost a handful of players from last year team but Abi Shaults has stepped in nicely for the Lady T-Birds. She made key defensive and offensive played when it felt as if Augusta was going to pull away.

"she's someone who has who's had a non stop motor for us this year," Circle head coach Brian Henry said about Shaults. "She steps up and she had a battle inside against her post players and she was working on offense and making hard cuts. She just had a good all around game for us."

Shaults finished with 10 points but it felt like 20 with the impact she made.

Defending the post

While Shaults guarded multiple players in the post but the way the Lady T-Birds tried to handle Avery Williams was impressive. They fronted her on the block but had help on the backside. Anytime she touched the ball at the block, she was swarmed by Circle defenders.

"That's the way we want to play defense every night," Henry said. "We rely on help side defense all the time. It doesn't matter if it's Augusta or McPherson, that's that's how we play and it makes it easier when you do go get a team that has good inside players because it's something you practice every day."

While Williams still got her points, 11, with seven coming from the free throw line, they did a good job of limiting second chance opportunities and held Augusta to 24.3 percent shooting from the floor.

Finishing strong

There's one more game left in Circle's fall semester. While they should be the favorite over Arkansas City, it's still a game where they need to focus on their communication and not to get too far ahead of themselves on the court as they still get acclimated to the varsity game.

"You always Want to end your early season part of the schedule on a high note." Henry said. "We're older team, but we're a team that still is working on on playing on this varsity court, and they're they're stepping up to the challenge and they're battling and they're making those things happen."

They've gone through the early season gauntlet, playing top 10 teams and dealing with adversity early on.

"We're still working on playing playing in control," Henry said. "We're still trying to figure out that we want to play fast but we have to play in control as we go fast. We haven't quite got that connection built yet. We're still working on it."

Circle hosts Ark City (0-4) on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Circle High. Then, the Lady T-Birds return to action on Friday, Jan. 7 at El Dorado.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.