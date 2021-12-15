Nine different players score as 5A No. 2 Andover Trojans blow out Goddard Eisenhower Tigers

ANDOVER, Kansas — It seems hard to believe, but at one point in the game at Andover High School on Tuesday, the result of the game was in doubt.

Late in the first quarter, Goddard Eisenhower hit a three to go up 10-6. Andover was forced to call a timeout. The Tigers had the lead, and the momentum. Until they didn’t.

The Trojans came out of that timeout and immediately went on an 11-0 run. They took the lead, and never gave it up. That’s how fast they can turn it on, crusing to a 69-36 win.

The knockout blow came just after the teams returned from the locker room. Going into the third quarter, the Trojans held a slim 30-25 lead.

By the time the quarter ended, however, it was 58-30. The Trojans jumped out of the locker room on a 10-0 run. They held the Tigers without a basket for almost four minutes, in a 28-5 explosion of a third period.. BJ Redic, who struggled to find his offense in the first half, scored 12 points in the third frame. It happened in a flash, before the Tigers knew what was happening, it was a 30 point lead.

“We started slow,” Said Redic. “But in the locker room, we got together as a team, and we nipped our problems in the bud.”

“We just had to slow down and play our game.” Head coach Martin Shellar said. “For some reason we were just kind of playing a little faster than we wanted on offense.”

Redic finished with 20 points, after just six in the first half. Eli Shetlar was close behind, finishing with 16. The tandem combined for 21 of Andover’s 28 third quarter points.

“We came out and we executed like we always do.” Redic said.

Despite the win, both player and coach acknowledged that they needed to play a more complete game moving forward, neither seeming satisfied.

“These guys know they can step up when we need to, but we need to, but we need to put it together.” Shellar said.

“We always try to not get complacent or too comfortable.” Said Redic. “When we play in March, we want to be able to start off hot.”

The victory improves the Trojans’ record to 4-0. They’ll close out the fall semester with a trip to Arkansas City before the winter break.

“We need to have a good win on Friday.” Said Shellar. “A good win and we could go on break and come back afterward, we have a tough schedule.”

“We just need to come out of the gate on fire and take our momentum from this game and translate it over to Friday.” Said Redic.

“We’re ready, we work hard, and we’re ready to show it.”

Andover 69, Eisenhower 36

Eisenhower 10 15 5 6 — 36

Andover 11 19 28 11 — 69

Eisenhower - Rackley 11, Rush 6, Friend 6, Blue 4, Omli 4, Libel 3, Purkey 2

Andover - Redic 20, Shetlar 16, C. Harris 9, Klein 7, Kim 4, Keene 4, Strausz 4, Neal-McFarthing 3, B. Harris 2

