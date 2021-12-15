McPherson Bullpups sweep El Dorado Wildcats in Tuesday night showdown

Brett Esch

MCPHERSON, Kansas – Digging a hole and falling behind early can do two things: Show your team’s resilience after battling back, or establish momentum on the opponent’s side for the duration of the game.

On Tuesday night inside the Roundhouse in McPherson, the El Dorado boys basketball team did both en route to an 80-68 defeat to start league play.

After three quarters, the Wildcats trailed by 13. Fans of both teams in the arena figured the Bullpups would continue to build its lead that had ballooned throughout the third period, but El Dorado head coach Drew Culbertson’s squad didn’t lay down by any means.

“We have a lot of heart and we got guys who really want to win,” Culbertson said. “We're talented enough to stay with that team.”

The talent showed in the final eight minutes. Junior LJ Berkstresser – who led the team in points with 20 – knocked down back-to-back threes early in the frame with senior Jaydon Sundgren connecting on one right after.

Junior Barry Summers forced turnovers that led to fastbreak points. Senior Connor Clausing found his rhythm in the paint offensively. At one point, the Wildcats had cut McPherson’s lead to just four – but they couldn’t close the deal.

“I wish we wouldn't get in positions where we have to come from behind,” said Culbertson. “We just keep playing and I'm proud of them for that.”

The scoring started quickly for the Bullpups – specifically for the senior who led McPherson in scoring on the night with 18 points in Seth Madron. He scored six of the Bullpups' first 10 points as the home squad jumped out to a 10-2 lead with more than a few second-chance points and a stout man-to-man defense.

However, McPherson (2-2) ended the quarter with three turnovers and a missed shot, capping off an 8-0 run for El Dorado (2-2) to close the period as Berkstresser was able to match Madron's six points with layups and mid-range jumpers.

Free throw shooting also kept the Wildcats alive, going five-for-six from the charity stripe in the first eight minutes to trail 19-18 heading into the second quarter – which saw a considerable uptick in pace between the two sides. Berkstresser and junior Barry Summers led the way to capture the Wildcats' first (and only) lead of the game.

For the Bullpups, Mason Miller and Braeden Egider used their size down low, an area of the court El Dorado struggled to defend throughout the contest. McPherson had control of the game's flow and tempo with a 38-32 lead, and despite a resilient second-half effort, the Wildcats were unable to change that.

“We have to take better care of the ball and take some better shots against the zone,” Culbertson said. “We have a height disadvantage against almost every team we play, so we have to box out better and figure out a way to finish possessions. We're giving them second- and third-chance points. That killed us tonight and if we don't fix it quickly, it's gonna kill us a lot moving forward.”

Looking ahead, El Dorado has a road showdown with Winfield on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m., and the Vikings will be fresh off a 54-45 loss to Augusta on Tuesday.

McPherson 80, El Dorado 68

El Dorado – 18; 14; 13; 23 – 68

McPherson – 19;19;20;22 – 80

E – Berkstresser 20, Kemboi 15, Summers 14, Sundgren 13, Clausing 4, Baker 2

M – Madron 18, Miller 15, Muehler 12, Kanitz 11, O. Pyle 8, G. Pyle 6, Feil 5, Ediger 5

McPherson Bullpup girls outpace El Dorado Wildcats

MCPHERSON, Kansas – Things started poorly for the El Dorado girls basketball team and only got worse as McPherson simply couldn't miss from downtown all night long en route to a 66-14 win to open league play.

The Wildcats committed 13 turnovers in the first quarter to hand the Bullpups a commanding 22-7 lead after the opening eight minutes.

The following eight minutes didn't provide much relief with McPherson senior Ella Schmid knocking down two three-pointers late in the half as El Dorado tacked on 10 more turnovers to cap off a frame in which the Bullpups outscored the Wildcats 19-2 en route to a 41-9 halftime advantage.

El Dorado (0-4) was held scoreless in the third period. McPherson (2-2) scored 16 points in that span to stretch its lead to 57-9 going into the fourth quarter. By the time each team’s reserves had seen action and the running clock expired, the Wildcats had suffered a blowout loss.

El Dorado attempted only 14 shots from the field and was led by junior Gibby Baker in scoring with 5 points. Junior Chloe Clevenger had 16 points for the Bullpups.

Up next, the Wildcats will travel to Winfield for a 6 p.m. contest with the Vikings.

McPherson 66, El Dorado 14

El Dorado – 7; 2; 0; 5 – 14

McPherson – 22; 19; 16; 9 – 66

E – Baker 5, Johnson 4, Parsons 2, Motter 2, Scholes 1

M – Clevenger 16, Schmid 12, Labertew 11, Moors 7, Eilrich 7, Howard 5, Alvord 4, McLeod 4