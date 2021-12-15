Defense leads the way for the Lady Lions over Fredonia Yellowjackets

LEON, Kansas — Injuries and illness can't stop the hot streak the Bluestem Lady Lions are on.

After winning a tournament over the weekend and knocking off 1A powerhouse, Olpe for the title game, Bluestem returned home and beat Fredonia, 33-25, to win their fourth straight game.

"This has been a fun team to coach," first year head coach Max Hamblin said. "I knew we were going to be tired but we toughed it out."

It's the first time since 2018 the Lady Lions have started out the season 4-1. They would win 14 games and eventually fall in the sub-state.

This Bluestem team really has five seniors on it, with Lauren Donner being the main one who sees significant minutes. The youth has powered the Lions to the fast start. Some would say they have roared out of the gate.

"We play really well together," Riese Witty said. "Coach Hamblin does a good job of getting our game plan for us."

Without still injured Tatum Lovesee and a late scratch from Holli Emmons, the Lions had to adjust but didn't skip a beat.

After falling behind 15-13 at halftime and eventually by five out of the break but that's really all Fredonia could do. From that point on, it was all Bluestem. The Lady Lions would go on a 13-3 run that would vault them into the lead for good.

Mallory Potter led the Lady Lions with 11 points, with a big three that helped spark the run in the third quarter. Witty had at least three blocks to go along with her nine points. She figured out Fredonia couldn't guard her and they weren't going to pump fake her on the defensive end and found herself at the line a handful of times in the fourth quarter.

By the time Fredonia had finally figured out how to score, it was too late.

"We got the ball moving a little bit which created some lanes for us," Hamblin said. "We were gassed but that's what we've been trying to do."

The Bluestem defense held Fredonia in check for much of the game, holding them to 5 of 21 from beyond the three-point line and blocking out to limit one-chance possessions. Overall, Fredonia only shot 19.5 percent.

"Our first couple of games we struggled with that [blocking out]," Witty said. "He [Coach Hamblin] really emphasized and showed us that when we actually back out we get more rebounds."

Bluestem will now host Central Burden on Friday at home for a chance to head into the break with a lot of momentum.

"We'll get a day off tomorrow to rest our legs," Hamblin said. "Just so happy to get this one under our belt."

Bluestem 33, Fredonia 25

Fredonia 5 10 6 2 — 25

Bluestem 8 5 10 10 — 33

Fredonia - Sims 14, Jenkins 11

Bluestem - Potter 11, Witty 9, Lovesee 7, Donner 5, Korte 1

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.