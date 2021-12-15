A complete list of all Butler Grizzlies football players heading to 4-year schools

The early national signing day is upon us and for a lot of Butler Grizzlies, they already have signed on the dotted line to continue their football playing careers.

Not all of the players who will move onto four-year schools will sign over the 72-hour early signing period but we're going to keep a tally of those who have signed already.

Seth Falley - Middle Tennessee State

Falley chose Middle Tennessee State over Memphis and a handful of other schools. He's an offensive linemen that should make an immediate impact for the Blue Raiders.

Brayden Bryant - North Dakota

The Tiger from Ardmore, Oklahoma is heading to North Dakota. He was one of the lynchpins on a dominating offensive line this season.

Gavin Screws - Indiana State

No one saw more growth this season from last than Gavin Screws. The quarterback was the key to their success and showed just how good of a quarterback he could be this season.

Adarius Thomas - Eastern Illinois

Know as DD, Thomas, had an explosive freshman campaign and followed up his sophomore year but being just as dominant when it mattered.

Ryan Williams - University of Arkansas-Monticello

Another one from the offensive line heading to a four-year school. You've watched Williams blossom into one of the best linemen in the KJCCC this season and his hard work has paid off.

Dylan Jordan - Eastern Kentucky

Jordan who transferred to Butler from TCU is heading back to Division I. This time, he's going to Eastern Kentucky. The hard-hitting outside linebacker will a great addition to the Colonels.

Caleb Tillman - Morehead State

Tillman is a wide receiver from Birmingham, Alabama and is heading to Morehead State. At 6-foot-3, 195 lbs., he should provide some height at wide receiver for MSU.

Shaylon Roberts - Missouri State

Roberts continues the list of linemen that are heading to the next level. The sophomore from Texas is headed to Springfield to play for Bobby Petrino.

Bralen Taylor - Louisana Monroe

Taylor, who is a Baylor bounceback, showed why he was one of the top recruits coming out of high school this season. For that reason, he's heading to ULM to be a Warhawk. ULM is becoming a pipeline as there are multiple Grizzlies in Monroe.

Tywonne Harris - Northern Colorado

A 5-foot-10 defensive back from Louisiana is heading to the Rockies to play for Northern Colorado.

Tavian Mayo - Buffalo

Mayo is a hard-hitting safety heading to Buffalo for the Division I scholarship. He wasn't afraid to lay into a wide receiver who tried to go over the middle.

Cameron Stoudamire - Alcorn State

Another defensive back for Butler heading to FCS, this time to Alcorn State. He'll still have three years of eligibility left to play for the Braves.

Colten Cable - Western Kentucky

Another one of those starters that has been around for a couple of years and now he gets to go do it at a FBS school in Western Kentucky. He still has two years of eligibility left for the Hilltoppers.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.