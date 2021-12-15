A complete list of all Butler Grizzlies football players heading to 4-year schools
The early national signing day is upon us and for a lot of Butler Grizzlies, they already have signed on the dotted line to continue their football playing careers.
Not all of the players who will move onto four-year schools will sign over the 72-hour early signing period but we're going to keep a tally of those who have signed already.
Seth Falley - Middle Tennessee State
Falley chose Middle Tennessee State over Memphis and a handful of other schools. He's an offensive linemen that should make an immediate impact for the Blue Raiders.
Brayden Bryant - North Dakota
The Tiger from Ardmore, Oklahoma is heading to North Dakota. He was one of the lynchpins on a dominating offensive line this season.
Gavin Screws - Indiana State
No one saw more growth this season from last than Gavin Screws. The quarterback was the key to their success and showed just how good of a quarterback he could be this season.
Adarius Thomas - Eastern Illinois
Know as DD, Thomas, had an explosive freshman campaign and followed up his sophomore year but being just as dominant when it mattered.
Ryan Williams - University of Arkansas-Monticello
Another one from the offensive line heading to a four-year school. You've watched Williams blossom into one of the best linemen in the KJCCC this season and his hard work has paid off.
Dylan Jordan - Eastern Kentucky
Jordan who transferred to Butler from TCU is heading back to Division I. This time, he's going to Eastern Kentucky. The hard-hitting outside linebacker will a great addition to the Colonels.
Caleb Tillman - Morehead State
Tillman is a wide receiver from Birmingham, Alabama and is heading to Morehead State. At 6-foot-3, 195 lbs., he should provide some height at wide receiver for MSU.
Shaylon Roberts - Missouri State
Roberts continues the list of linemen that are heading to the next level. The sophomore from Texas is headed to Springfield to play for Bobby Petrino.
Bralen Taylor - Louisana Monroe
Taylor, who is a Baylor bounceback, showed why he was one of the top recruits coming out of high school this season. For that reason, he's heading to ULM to be a Warhawk. ULM is becoming a pipeline as there are multiple Grizzlies in Monroe.
Tywonne Harris - Northern Colorado
A 5-foot-10 defensive back from Louisiana is heading to the Rockies to play for Northern Colorado.
Tavian Mayo - Buffalo
Mayo is a hard-hitting safety heading to Buffalo for the Division I scholarship. He wasn't afraid to lay into a wide receiver who tried to go over the middle.
Cameron Stoudamire - Alcorn State
Another defensive back for Butler heading to FCS, this time to Alcorn State. He'll still have three years of eligibility left to play for the Braves.
Colten Cable - Western Kentucky
Another one of those starters that has been around for a couple of years and now he gets to go do it at a FBS school in Western Kentucky. He still has two years of eligibility left for the Hilltoppers.
