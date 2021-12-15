Bluestem Lions boys basketball forces 29 turnovers in win over Fredonia Yellowjackets

LEON, Kansas — The Bluestem boys forced 29 turnovers and jumped out to as many as 30 points in the first half to beat Fredonia, 66-38, on Tuesday night at Bluestem Junior-Senior High School.

The win is the second of the year for the Lions and by far the most convincing one of the young season.

"When we're on, we definitely look good," Bluestem boys' head coach Branigun Gomez said

Senior Krisopher Laidler scored 24 points, 19 of them coming in the first half as Bluestem's pressure defense was too much for the Yellowjackets (1-4).

"We shown how good we can be when we take care of the off the court stuff," senior Landon Wilson said. "We can be a pretty good team."

The designed press to force Fredonia to the left of the court worked seamlessly as Fredonia turned it over on their first three possessions, as a precursor to what was to come for the rest of the game.

Wilson found himself on outlet after outlet, which could have been seen as cherry picking, a term to use when a player plays at half court and only gets back on offense, but he was in the thick of it tipping passes, jumping passing lanes and getting his own steals.

"I love playing in the middle of the court," Wilson, who finished with 14 points said. "Our press worked really well tonight."

Bluestem's defense is largely why they were able to be so efficient from the floor. They shot over 50 percent for much of the first half and held a 47-18 lead at the break.

The 47 points score at halftime were the second most points in a game this season for Bluestem. They scored 67 in a win against Hartford but their other three games had seen the Lions score sub-40 totals.

"We're starting to see the kids buy in and see what it takes to be successful," Gomez said. "We have high expectations for them in the classroom, outside of the classroom and on the floor. We're just holding them to a higher standard."

That standard? A relentless defense that turns into a pounding offense.

Three different players scored in double figures for Bluestem, including Jake Emmons, who had 11 points for the Lions. In all, eight different players found the scoring column on Tuesday night.

The Lions (2-3) held the Yellowjackets (1-4) to only 33 percent shooting and only 2 of 11 from deep.

With all of the success they had on Tuesday night, they know there is room for improvement.

"We need to take care of the ball a little better," Gomez said. "We have to make our free throws, too."

Bluestem was only 4 of 9 at the line on Tuesday night.

Though, Gomez isn't too upset with a 28-point win and still shooting lower than 50 percent from the free throw line.

Now, they turn their attention to Central Burden, who stung the Lions last year by 10 (44-34), in a game they felt they should've won.

"We are trying to get to .500 heading into the break for the first time in awhile (2014)," Gomez said. "We got into foul trouble and it was a tough game [the last time they played Central Burden]. We'll have to be ready for them."

Bluestem 66, Fredonia 38

Fredonia 13 5 13 7 — 38

Bluestem 24 23 14 5 — 66

Fredonia - J. Couch 12, O'Neal 7, Ramsey 4, Miller 4, Harvey 3, E. Coach 3, Barnett 3, Foged 2.

Bluestem - Laidler 24, Wilson 14, Emmons 11, Brewer 5, Jimenez 4, Kieffer 3, Crutcher 3, Mohr 2.

