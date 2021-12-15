Big opening game run fuels Andover Lady Trojans win over Eisenhower Tigers

Kalon Fullerton

ANDOVER, Kansas — The Andover Trojans came out swinging right out of the gates on Tuesday against Goddard Eisenhower, to the tune of the 9-0 run.

They never lost the lead, although it faded at times. Eisenhower cut the deficit to just four, Andover moved the ball well, but had trouble finishing at times. The defense was stifling, but it was a question of whether or not the offense could put it together.

They did. The Trojans outscored the Tigers 17-8 in the second half, finding their way to a 38-24 win on their home floor.

“I thought we shot the ball well, and moved the ball well.” Said Brooke Walker. “We were able to use our 2-3 to our advantage. When you play well, defensively, it translates to offense.”

The zone frustrated the Tigers all night, making it impossible to find rhythm, forcing turnovers and tough shots.

“Our goal is to hold our opponents under 30.” Said Head coach Seth Anderson. “We just slowed everything down with our zone, and we didn’t give up any buckets.”

Walker finished with 15 points, leading all scorers. Amelya Vance was close behind with 12. The two were the only players from either team to finish with double digit scoring.

“When we have the lead we just try to concentrate on getting the easy baskets.” Anderson said. “Make an easy pass, there were a few times when we forced it. But we’re just trying to get easy baskets.”

It’s the third straight win for the Trojans, who improve to 3-1 on the year. They’ll travel to Arkansas City in their last game before winter break comes calling.

“We just got to go out there and play hard.” Walker said. “Do what we can do against Ark City and then have a good winter break.”

“We just want to go down there and take care of business, and go into the break being 4-1.” Said Anderson.

Andover 38, Eisenhower 24

Eisenhower 6 6 4 8 — 24

Andover 12 9 10 7 — 38

Eisenhower - Henry 6, Crees 4, Burkholder 3, Hollinger 2, Eddy 2

Andover - Walker 15, Vange 12, Shetlar 5, Pumphrey 4, Eby 2