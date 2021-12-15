Augusta Orioles historic runner, Sawyer Schmidt, commits to Kansas Jayhawks

Arguably one of the greatest runners in the history of Augusta High School has made his selection on where he'll run for the next four years.

Sawyer Schmidt will be in Lawrence running for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Schmidt, a senior at Augusta High, is coming off a very dominant cross country season that saw him win the Class 4A boys state title

He was sixth as a junior and saw his time improve by more than a full minute (15:54.5) over last year's state time (16:55.39) as a senior. That's why he was able to run away from the 4A crowd this past October in Wamego. He beat Tanner Lindahl, someone he beat for his 3200 state title in track in the spring, by 11 seconds, running away with the state title.

Schmidt's running wasn't just impressive because he won a state title but in how won almost everything. Out of eight total races, Schmidt won six of them. In the Wamego Invitational, he lost to Lindahl and Tanner Newkirk of Hayden. Then, in the Rim Rock Farm Classic, he finished eighth overall. Again, behind Lindahl and Newkirk. He also was behind a runner from Aquinas a handful of out of state runners.

After that race on Sept. 25, Schmidt changed gears and left the competition in the dust. He won the El Dorado Invitational the following week by more than 90 seconds. Then, beat Lindahl by 30 seconds in the AVCTL 3-4 meet. He then almost won the Chanute 4A regional by two minutes.

All of the cross country accolades and he hasn't ran in the spring for track yet.

In 14 different races in the 3200-meter race, Schmidt has finished either first or second in 11 of those races. In the 1600 race, he finished first 14 of 17 races. He won the 2021 state championship in the 3200 and the 1600. He'll be the heavy favorite to repeat as champion in both events.

According to MileSplit, Schmidt is the third best runner in the state behind Aquinas' Logan Seger and Hayden's Newkirk, though Newkirk finished more than 30 second behind Schmidt in the Class 4A state meet.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.