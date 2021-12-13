Butler Community College head coach Tim Schaffner resigns to be Defensive Coordinator at Idaho State

Butler head coach Tim Schaffner has resigned to take the defensive coordinator position at Idaho State according to Football Scoop and later confirmed by the Butler County Times-Gazette.

Schaffner, who's been the head coach at Butler for the last seven years, steps down as the third most winningest coach in school history.

In seven seasons, Schaffner has led Butler to a 44-21 record (.677 winning percentage). He helped Butler win two Bowl games, the 2018 and 2019 Midwest Classic Bowl. His 44 wins ranks him third all-time in Butler history among wins. He's also third all-time in games coaches for the Grizzlies.

When reached for an official comment, Tim Schaffner did not respond by deadline.

Schaffner was suspended three games this season due to Butler using an ineligible player this season. He served two of those in the KJCCC playoffs. He would have sat out the opening game of next season had he remained at Butler or the NJCAA level.

He's been at Butler since 2005 and was the head coach since 2015 when Hall of Fame head coach Troy Morrell stepped down.

While as the defensive coordinator for Butler, he helped the Grizzlies to multiple national championships and a stingy defense that was considered one of the best in the NJCAA for many seasons. His defenses have posted 25 shutouts in his 16 seasons, with four of those shutouts coming during the 2007 season.

In six of his 13 seasons as defensive coordinator, Schaffner’s defense allowed an average of less than 10 points per game, an astounding statistic in today’s score-happy college game. In 2013, Butler allowed just 11.2 points per contest – including five games in which the opponent scored seven points or less.

With coaches at all the KJCCC schools over the last couple of seasons, Schaffner has been the one constant for Butler. He was the longest tenured coach in the conference by a few years. He had consistently produced a winning program. In 2019, he led the Grizzlies to a 10-3 season. Despite a constant barrage of injuries, he still helped Butler win 10 games.

In 17 seasons with Schaffner as a coach, Butler won nine conference championships and two national championships. He helped Butler win 144 games and the Grizzlies finished either first or second in the KJCCC 13 of 17 seasons.

While Butler is no stranger to having to do an open job search, as they did for their men's basketball program in 2018 with Kyle Fisher. However, they haven't had a real coaching search in a very long time. Butler has promoted assistants for the last two hires. James Shibest was a coordinator at Garden City before given the Butler head coaching job.

This now leaves Butler without a head coach as they head into recruiting season and with signing day only 51 days away. While impact of this happening isn't quite as impactful like it is at the NCAA Division I level, Butler will have to move swiftly to fill in roster spots.

There are options within the program where Butler could turn. Brice Vignery, the offensive coordinator, who has seen his offense go through an explosion this season and be one of the most potent offenses in the NJCAA this season. Then, there is Steve Braet, the long time defensive coordinator. Though, his urge to be a head coach is minimal at best.

Head coaching record

As a head coach:

2021: 0-8

2020: 2-4

2019: 10-3 (Midwest Bowl Champions)

2018: 8-4 (Midwest Bowl Champions)

2017: 8-3

2016: 7-5

2015: 9-2 (KJCCC Champions)

As assistant:

2014: 8-3

2013: 9-2 (KJCCC Champions)

2012: 11-1 (KJCCC Champions)

2011: 11-1 (Citizens Bank Bowl Champions, KJCCC Champions)

2010: 11-1 (KJCCC Champions)

2009: 8-3

2008: 11-1 (NJCAA National Champions, KJCCC Champions)

2007: 12-0 (NJCAA National Champions, KJCCC Champions)

2006: 11-1 (Dalton Defenders Bowl Champions, KJCCC Champions)

2005: 9-2 (KJCCC Champions)

Updated to add the position Schaffner will coach at Idaho State.

