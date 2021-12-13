5 names Butler Grizzlies football should consider for their next head coach

With Tim Schaffner stepping down as the head coach of Butler, the Grizzlies are looking for their first head coach in seven seasons and will most likely be looking at their first real coaching search since 1995 as their last two head coaches have been promotions within the program.

I thought of an initial list of five candidates that Butler could consider for their next head coach. Some are realistic and some may be just dreaming to be dreaming.

I thought of any guidelines to be had with this make believe list and the only one I can think of is, we're not adding in any Division I head coaches. Outside of that, let's have some fun. We're going to rank them from long shot to realistic.

Jack Wright - Head Coach Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

This is a long shot but Wright should consider looking at Butler. He's a two-time national champion, at two different schools, and Butler would be ripe to make it a third if the two were to pair up.

Wright, in four seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast has turned the Bulldogs into a powerhouse. They won the 2019 national championship by defeating previously unbeaten Lackawanna.

He turned Northwest Mississippi from a 1-8 team to a powerhouse, including winning a national championship. Wright knows how to win.

He does it in a conference the limits out of state recruiting. I think given the ability recruit 50 out of state players, Wright would be able to succeed at Butler as he has at other options.

However, would Wright come? Probably not. It's unknown if Wright has any remote interest in moving jobs. He has a really good gig at Mississippi Gulf Coast. He's won a national title and in the league that has to deal with East Mississippi and Northwest Mississippi, he can probably get another one if the games fall the right way.

However, he would only play one of those schools — in the national championship — if he decided to go to Butler.

Steve Braet - Defensive Coordinator Butler CC

There aren't many coaches who boast the resume that Braet does. His legendary status has grown even 40 years later. However, when it comes to head coaching, you can pretty much count Braet out. He's said before he doesn't want to be the head coach and doesn't want to be the one in the spotlight because it's about the kids.

That doesn't mean he wouldn't be successful at it. He's a winner and he's the one consistent for all of Butler's national championships from 1980 through 2009. He's done it by recruiting the best and being the best. The amount of athletes he's put into the NFL rivals most schools total NFL players. I have yet to meet a former player that has said a bad thing about him. He's a winner and a molder of men — what you want in your head coach.

The only reason why Braet's name is more likely than Wright's because he's at Butler and if push came to shove and Butler was absolutely necessary for him to do the job, the man would step up because there are not as many people who appear to love the school as much as he does.

Phil Serchia - Offensive Coordinator Hutchinson CC

One name that may not stand out but it should is Phil Serchia, the offensive coordinator at Hutchinson CC.

Serchia, in his first year as the OC has shown why the Blue Dragons, had the NJCAA put them in the playoff, probably would have ran the score up on a lot of teams.

This season, the Blue Dragons averaged 460.5 yards per game, with a majority of that coming through the air. He's an offensive line coach at heart, that knows that you have to win in the trenches to win football games.

Winning a national championship doesn't hurt.

His offensive line was a large reason why the Blue Dragons were able to win a national title in 2020. They put up over 200 yards rushing over then, the No. 1 rushing defense, Snow College, in the national championship game.

That didn't change much this season. They still ran the ball efficiently and were able to mix in the pass as they threw 37 touchdowns this season, most in the NJCAA.

Willie Gooden - Head coach Kilgore College

Willie Gooden has shown he can coach and coach very effectively and could a move to the Jayhawk Conference and Butler be the next step? Maybe.

What we do know is Gooden has interviewed for other jobs this year, so he's open to a move to the Jayhawk and his resume since being announced the head coach for Kilgore speaks for itself. In two years at Kilgore, Gooden is 13-7 in two seasons with the Rangers.

One thing that really gives him a leg up is his connection to all of the talent in the state of Texas. While recruiting Kansas is the primary for Butler, having a pipeline to one of the deepest pools of talent doesn't hurt.

Gooden has shown that he can compete in the always tough Southwest JC conference but would he be the right fit for the KJCCC? That remains to be seen.

Brice Vignery - Offensive Coordinator Butler CC

As an Oklahoma guy, it was almost instant when Lincoln Riley resigned that "BV" was the man to get the job. The same thing here at Butler, the first name I've heard from multiple people was "BV." Except, it's not Brent Venables, it's Brice Vignery.

Vignery is a logical choice to be the next head coach at Butler. He's young and has an excitement about him that players love. When I talk to players about their interactions with coaches, outside of Braet, Vignery is the one they mention the most. As one player said, "I would run through a brick wall for Coach V."

His ability to put quarterbacks and other players at the next level is second to none.

His offense is explosive, too. They ranked fourth in points per game this season. They were a top 10 overall offense, with both the passing and rushing games being ranked inside the top 12 this season.

He's a Kansas guy, who knows how to recruit the state and make sure the Kansas kids are being seen. He does this while making sure the right kids get the scholarship so they can come to Butler and make the team better. While there is a fine balance of the two, Vignery knows how to walk it better than most.

He's learned from some of the best. He would be another notch on the Troy Morrell coaching tree that has seen many of his assistants go onto be head coaches. He's also a former player for the Grizzlies. He played at Butler in 2006 and 2007. He knows first hand what the expectations are for this football team.

BONUS NAME:

Ryan Held - Former RBs coach University of Nebraska

One name to look for is Ryan Held, former running backs coach at Nebraska. The timing works out as he's available and the job is available.

The former Butler Grizzlies offensive coordinator helped coach multiple All-Big 10 running backs and put the Cornuskers running game at the forefront.

Held was at Central Florida with Scott Frost when the Knights went unbeaten and coached running backs there as well.

After his one year as the OC at Butler, Held was named the head coach at Highland CC and in two seasons, had turned around the Scotties. He upset Butler as the No. 1 ranked team, 23-21 and had the Scotties winning six games in 2013. Then, he set his sights on NEO A&M, where he went .500 before making the jump to NCAA assistant.

