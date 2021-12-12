Circle Thunderbirds boys blow out Independence Bulldogs to go 3-0 in T-Bird Classic

Lionel Tipton

TOWANDA – Even after decisive victories in the T-Bird Classic’s first two games, the Circle boys and coach Bo Horyna remained wary.

All that stood between them and the tournament title was Independence and 6-foot-6 junior post Easton Ewing.

Well, that and the tournament’s round-robin format where any ties would be broken by the fewest points allowed in the three games.

The first objective was accomplished, as senior D.J. Middleton – who didn’t play for Circle until midway through his eighth-grade year – hit five three-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points in the Thunderbirds’ 64-28 romp.

A key element of Middleton’s three-point shot is him being able to set his feet. He did that consistently Saturday night, and it showed in his point total.

“I just feel better whenever I get my feet set,” Middleton said. “I think if we play like we’ve been (playing), we can win – but it’ll be tough.”

The victory tied Circle (3-0) with Collegiate, which also swept its tournament games. So, it came down to points allowed, and the Bulldogs’ total of 28 gave Circle a total of 132, breaking the tie with Collegiate and securing the tournament title.

“We knew we were going to have to have a good defensive effort, because we knew that Collegiate had already won (in Saturday’s earlier game, 59-49 over Parsons),” Horyna said.

For all the concern about Ewing and the Bulldogs (3-2), Middleton’s hot shooting and a zone defense that swarmed Ewing whenever he got the ball stifled Independence’s attack. He finished with a team-high, but just eight points.

Horyna said a zone defense hadn’t been in his original plans, but the 2-3 zone Circle used proved effective.

“We hadn’t planned on (using) a zone,” he said. “We were kind of planning on man-to-man – and we did early on. We went to a zone for a few possessions, and I thought, ‘Well, it works, so we’ll keep in it.’ ”

Noting that Independence had played the late game Friday night against Collegiate, Horyna said fatigue also might have affected the Bulldogs.

“That’s tough to do – especially on the other team’s home court,” he said.

Still, he was proud of his team’s effort.

“The kids played hard (Saturday night), and they did what we asked them to do,” he said.

Circle took the lead from the outset and never trailed in the game. The T-Birds led 18-12 after one quarter, and Independence was in single digits for each quarter after that.

“Our kids just adjusted,” Horyna said. “We had them scouted pretty well. We guarded the people that we needed to guard, (and) they helped off on the people we needed them to help off of.”

Middleton opened the scoring with a three from the right side. Circle had a 7-6 lead when McGinnis hit a shot in the lane for a 9-6 lead, and Indy was never closer than that the rest of the way.

Despite missing senior 6-3 post Brendan Galloway because of illness, Circle’s 6-3 junior Trevor Cowman, 6-2 sophomore Ethan Koehn and Middleton would front Ewing when he tried to get the ball, with T-Bird guards swarming around him and knocking passes away.

“Trevor and Ethan might not be as tall as (Ewing), but they’ve got long arms, and that makes them tough,” Horyna said. “I know we had good ball pressure.”

Independence committed 16 turnovers in the game, many coming when Circle batted away entry passes to Ewing.

What’s more, the T-Birds were able to convert those turnovers into fast-break points, continually beating the Bulldogs downcourt.

Circle’s lead reached 35-14 at halftime, and Independence could muster just 14 second-half points.

A year ago, another Circle senior named Middleton – Drew – was Circle’s leading scorer in many games. D.J. got his first taste of that in this game after fellow senior Luke McGinnis had been the leading scorer in earlier victories over Parsons and Labette County.

McGinnis actually might be considered complicit in Middleton’s getting leading scorer, as he contributed passes that set up his teammate.

“He’s put in a lot of work, and he deserves to be (leading scorer),” McGinnis said of Middleton. “I’ll pass it to him all game long. I trust him.”

The defensive effort on Ewing also should not be overlooked, McGinnis said.

“It shows people (that) we’re not just a high-scoring team; we’ve got a pretty good defense, too,” he said.

Coincidentally, Drew – who is redshirting at Southwestern College this season – was in attendance to see his brother’s tournament heroics.

So, Circle went from being wary of a team to eventually emptying its bench. The Thunderbirds appeared to have an answer for anything Independence tried to do, frequently deflecting passes and coming up with the ball.

D.J. and McGinnis were Circle’s representatives on the all-tournament team.

The euphoria of Saturday’s victory might not last long, as Circle’s next game is Tuesday at seventh-ranked Buhler. The T-Birds then return home to face Augusta on Friday. Circle then goes into Christmas break after playing at Arkansas City on Dec. 22.

McGinnis remains confident.

“We’ve got a lot of momentum going into those games,” he said.

Circle 64, Independence 28

Independence;12;2;5;9—28

Circle;18;17;22;7—64

Independence – Ewing 8, Bertie 6, Julian 4, C. Smith 4, H. Smith 2, Tucker 2, Puderbaugh 2.

Circle – Middleton 21, McGinnis 11, Koenigsman 8, Koehn 6, Chadwell 5, Webb 5, Cowman 4, T. Smith 4.

Independence 42, Circle 37 – Despite a furious fourth-quarter rally, the Thunderbirds (1-2) fell just short to the Bulldogs, who went 3-0 in the tournament and tied Labette County. Labette, however, won by allowing just two fewer points than Indy.

Circle outscored Independence 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs’ lead, including 30-18 at the break, was too much to overcome.

Senior Abi Shaults paced Circle with a three-pointer and 13 points overall. Junior Abby Veile led the Bulldogs with 16.

Veile made the all-tournament team, as did Circle senior Delaynie Dennison and sophomore Kya Thornton.

Independence 42, Circle 37

Independence;14;16;5;7—42

Circle;9;9;5;14—37

Independence – Veile 16, Reichenberger 9, Smith 8, Eytcheson 4, Stover 3, T. Johnson 2.

Circle – Shaults 13, White 6, E. Johnson 5, Seivley 4, Coble 3, D. Dennison 2, Parish 2, Thornton 2.