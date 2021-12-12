Butler Grizzlies basketball teams sweep Cloud County in KJCCC clash

Lionel Tipton

EL DORADO – Butler’s women entered Saturday’s game against Cloud County on a two-game losing streak, and their ranking had dropped seven places to No. 14.

So, when his starting lineup had trouble against Cloud – the Thunderbirds hit four three-pointers in the first 6:04 – coach Mike Helmer decided to switch things up.

Reserves Mallory Cowman and Cymirah Williams each scored a team-high 12 points, and Emily Mandamin added nine on three three-pointers off the bench, helping the Grizzlies (11-2, 6-2) snap their skid with a 71-58 victory at the Power Plant.

“Our bench has been pretty solid all year, so we really don’t know who our starters are, to be honest with you,” Helmer said afterward. “We kind of move (starting spots) around from time to time.

“I’m happy they did that, (but I) kind of expected that at the same time.”

Williams said the reserves knew what they had to do.

“We really needed to bring it, because we started off with 17 turnovers in the first half,” she said.

It was a relief to break through with a victory, Williams said.

“It feels good,” she said. “We’ve been in a funk, and (Saturday) we just had to show everybody that we’ve still got it going on.”

Cloud freshman guard Paula Puzule scored 11 points in the first 7:48, finishing with a game-high 17, staking the Thunderbirds (6-7, 2-5) to an early 8-2 lead and an 18-16 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Butler shot 53 percent from the field in the second quarter, erasing the deficit, and only Puzule’s three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer could deny the Grizzlies a halftime lead, settling for a 34-34 tie.

Turnovers plagued both teams all game. Butler committed 22 for the game, and Cloud had 28.

“We had 17 in the first half and finished with just five in the second half,” Helmer said. “That was a big reason why we won.”

But as the Grizzlies reduced their turnovers, fouls began to mount up, Helmer said. No Grizzly fouled out, but two finished the game with four fouls.

“We’ve just got to be a little more consistent in those areas (turnovers and fouls),” he said.

Helmer’s second-half adjustments limited Cloud to just 2 of 13 from three-point range after halftime.

“We did a little better job of covering the shooters in the second half,” he said. “We talked a lot about that at halftime.”

Apparently putting in the reserves worked. Cowman and Mandamin played 23 minutes each, and Williams got her points in just 20 minutes of play. Only starters Jaila Harding (27 minutes) and Cameron Downs (25) played more minutes than those three. Williams’ point total was her highest of the season, and Cowman’s was third behind 16 against the Friends junior varsity and 14 points against Northwest Technical College. Williams, one of five Oklahoma City-area players on Butler, also tied Cameron Downs with a team-high seven rebounds.

Cowman, a Circle High product, is playing her sophomore season in basketball after being on the Grizzlies’ volleyball team last season, and Helmer was pleased with her play Saturday.

“She flew around on defense and got a lot of deflections as well,” he said.

The message to the reserves was a simple one, Cowman said.

“He said we just need to work hard and have a lot of energy when we play,” she said. “Once we got going, we did that.”

Williams made her presence felt as soon as she came in, giving the team an instant spark.

“When her effort’s on like it was (Saturday), she’s a different kid,” Helmer said. “I’m very, very proud of her.”

Butler will finish the fall semester portion of its schedule Monday at Barton. The Cougars (6-7, 3-4) already have a home victory over No. 25 Hutchinson this season. With the holiday break so close, Helmer said the team’s focus will have to be stronger.

“The biggest thing is to realize that we’re not on Christmas break yet,” he said. “The kids are excited to go home, get to their families. Our thing is to continue to stay focused and try to be better tomorrow than we were today, better Monday than we are (Sunday).

“Keep our focus. That’s it.”

Butler Men 72, Cloud County 69

EL DORADO – There’s got to be an easier way to end a two-game losing streak.

Butler’s men snapped a two-game skid Saturday but had to battle to the final seconds to do it.

Marque English hit two free throws with 9.9 seconds left to secure the Grizzlies’ 72-69 victory over a gritty Cloud County team that refused to go away.

Pay no attention to Cloud’s record, Grizzlies coach Kyle Fisher said.

“I had a lot of respect for Cloud coming into the game,” he said. “They’re a very unique team and know exactly who they are. They have a tricky defense that can kind of throw you off rhythm, and they’re really patient offensively.

“So I knew it was important that we got out to a good start and not allow them to play at their pace, and we didn’t. Slowly and surely, we were able to chip away and chip away and take some momentum into halftime.”

Even after English’s free throws, the Thunderbirds (7-6, 3-4) still had a chance, but DeMarco Clayton’s tying three-point try from the right baseline was off, and the Grizzlies (10-3, 5-3) secured the rebound.

“It’s always that way in this conference,” Fisher said. “It’s hard to get away from teams, especially a team like Cloud that holds the ball in the offensive end and wears you down.

“So, for us to battle back from a double-digit (deficit) against a team like that … and we didn’t play our best by any means.”

In all, there were eight ties and 11 lead changes in the game.

The Grizzlies, who trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, took their first lead since the 16-minute mark with just 1:34 before halftime, were tied at the break, then exchanged the lead back and forth throughout the second half.

“We went small (before halftime),” Fisher said. “We played five guards so we could go pressure them. They were in such a rhythm offensively, and they run such a good action (that) I felt they were too comfortable. We were able to pressure the ball, and that also gave us a fifth ballhandler to kick it. When we went small, that really changed the momentum of the half and set us up to win the game.”

Four points in a span of 43 seconds by COVID freshman Treylon Payne gave the Grizzlies a 70-67 lead with 20.5 seconds left. But Cloud County pulled to within one on a Corey Sawyer Jr. layup with 12.1 seconds left.

It might be said the game was won at the free-throw line, where Butler hit 25 of 32 for the game to Cloud’s 11 of 21.

Payne provided the spark down the stretch, getting a three-point play on a lay-in with 2:22 left that inched Butler ahead, 66-65. Joe Kearney’s two free throws regained the lead for Cloud, then Clayton fouled Payne with 1:03 left. Payne hit the first but missed the second. Seconds later, Payne stole the ball, went in for a layup that broke the 67-67 tie.

Payne said he felt confident.

“We made a lot of big shots coming down the stretch,” he said. “A lot of good shots, which helped our momentum.”

He said it was a relief to come back home and get back on a winning track.

“It’s very big, especially for our confidence,” Payne said. “We want to have good confidence going into the break so we can get off to a good start next semester.”

Despite getting into the early hole, Payne said coach Fisher remained confident.

“He told us we’re a good team and we should expect (getting the opponent’s best shot),” Payne said. “We have to rebound, and we have to get stops.”

Fisher said that Payne’s drives were really strong.

“In the first half, we were driving it a little soft,” he said. “If you go in soft, it’s going to be a turnover. So Treylon did a good job of going downhill, getting to the free-throw line in the second half, then a big-time steal.

“Cloud doesn’t turn it over very much (14 on Saturday night), so when you do get (a turnover), you want to make them pay. And Trey made them pay.”

Butler shot just 34.5 percent from the field in the first half, and the Thunderbirds took advantage, building a lead that reached 25-14 with 8:16 until halftime.

Fisher said he wasn’t worried, however.

“At that point, it’s still pretty early, there’s still a lot of time,” he said. “We just had a lot of trust in our defense and talked about more schematic things at that time, how we are going to score against them.

“Their defense is really unique. It’s a matchup zone, and it’s nothing like you can simulate unless it’s something that you see on a regular basis. It takes you some time to get used to their rotations and see what’s open.”

Part of the reason Cloud stayed alive was three-pointers. The Thunderbirds hit eight of 22 attempts in the game, compared with Butler’s 5 of 15. Three of Butler’s five came from sophomore Keyon Thomas, and all came at key times in the game.

Butler placed three players in double figures – English (16 points), Thomas (15) and Jaden Okon (13). But Payne’s late flurry gave him nine, the same as freshman post Isaac Ondekane. Okon actually had a double-double, with 10 of Butler’s 23 rebounds.

Injuries have also limited the Grizzlies’ effectiveness, Fisher said. Add that to a tough schedule of playing highly ranked teams – all on the road – and Fisher is relieved by what his team has done.

“We’ve had to battle back against a lot of adversity, and I think that will pay off for us late in the season,” he said.

Among the injured are freshman guard Caleb Golden and freshman guard-forward Isaiah Williams, Fisher said. Sophomore guard Eden Holt played Saturday but has been sick, he said. CJ Powell and Payne among the others who have missed time because of injury.

The Grizzlies will close out the first part of the season at Barton on Monday night. The Cougars are coached by former Neosho County coach Jeremy Coombs, who replaces the retired Craig Fletchall. Coincidentally, Coombs also replaced Fletchall after he left Neosho for Barton.

“If we can take care of business Monday, and get healthy, we’ll be in good shape for the next semester,” Fisher said.