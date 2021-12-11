Remington Broncos wins inaugural Remington tournament over Wichita Classical

BRAINERD, Kansas — Sage Martin sank a corner three with 24 seconds remaining as the Remington Broncos overcame an 8-point second half deficit that felt like 18 the way the two teams were playing, to win their inaugural tournament, 35-32 over Classical School of Wichita.

"We hadn't really been in a lot of close games this season," Remington head coach Matt Regier said. "It was really good to see us pull through."

Remington, who's not 4-0 on the year, led early but a one point second quarter saw them fall behind and wouldn't lead until midway through the fourth quarter.

"We always trusted each other," Martin said. "That's what got us through tonight."

Trust is key but for Martin, who came off the bench to score 10 points sees this as a potential confidence builder as the season goes on.

"If we can win games like this now it's going to give us confidence down the road," Martin said.

Regier agrees.

"We have a really tough sub-state we're hosting at the end of the season," Regier said. "If we can win games like this then, it shows we can potentially win games then because of how we played in this tournament."

In the tournament, the Broncos mauled opponents, winning the first two games by 20 or more points in each game. A close win against a state qualifier from last season, that's what some would call a quad-one win at the NCAA level.

"That's a really good team," Regier said. "We knew we'd have to play well tonight."

It started well as they jumped out early but a second quarter that saw Remington miss six three-pointers were their down fall as Classical outscored them 11-1 in the quarter to take an 18-12 lead into the break.

"I told them we were going to have cold streaks," Regier said. "We just had to get through it."

They did as they shot 1 of 8 from three in the first half and finished going 5 of 7 in the second half from deep.

Sam Entz hit a three and Griffin Cook hit a corner three and the comeback was on for Remington. Their run eventually reached 10-0 that spanned more than four minutes as they regained the lead, 24-22 with 2:13 remaining in the third quarter.

That set the stage for the exciting finish.

After Martin had hit a jumper to put the Broncos up 32-29, Brett Buckingham hit two free throws to cut it to one. Then, Classicla's Jordy Dolloff, stepped in the passing lane but it was Cook who sacrificed his game by fouling out. He fouled Dolloff, who split the free throws tying the game at 32-all with 37 seconds remaining.

Then Martin did what he did, securing the win.

"I was just trying to help my teammates get a good look and they left me open," Martin said.

The team effort wasn't without the help of all-tournament selection Braden Scribner. While he scored zero points, he took care of the ball and facilitated the offense. He kept his team in the game with smart plays and by taking good looks. He dove on the floor for loose balls and picked his teammates up when they were down.

"We don't win this game without him," Regier said. "I don't think the scoreboard shows how well he played."

For Remington, they are now 4-0 for the first time since 2006 when they started 4-0 and finished the season 17-4.

Remington 35, Classical School of Wichita 32

Classical 7 11 9 5 — 32

Remington 11 1 16 9 — 35

Classical - Buckingham 12, Sinclair 10, Dolloff 8, Branman 2

Remington - Martin 10, Cook 9, Kinley 6, Entz 6, Scheffler 3, Gerber 1

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.