McPherson Bullpups no match for Brooke Walker as Andover Trojan girls get signature road win

Brett Esch

MCPHERSON, Kansas – Sometimes, it takes a little warming up to really find your groove and for the Andover Trojans girls basketball team, that was exactly the case on Friday night in McPherson.

Andover picked up their second win of the season as they beat 4A's sixth-ranked McPherson, 38-28.

The first quarter started sluggishly for Andover, as the Trojans committed four turnovers and only attempted six shots with two of them falling. Conversely, the McPherson Bullpups came out hot and used a full-court press to quickly take a 7-2 lead, with five of their points from Karter Alvord.

The Bullpups shot just 30 percent from the field in the quarter but it was enough to propel them to a 9-4 lead at the end of the opening frame.

And while the powerhouse McPherson had a resume of dominance that presented itself early on, the Trojans had one of the few things it didn’t: Brooke Walker.

Walker, a sophomore, was fresh off a 26-point outing against Haysville Campus on Tuesday. When the teams took the court for the second quarter, it was clear she had just needed a little time to pick up right where she left off.

“She's the anchor of our team,” Andover head coach Seth Anderson. “She has good instincts on defense which set the tone tonight. She leads our zone press and actually had seven steals. … She’s our leader and everybody rallies behind her.”

For the next eight minutes, Andover (2-1) flipped the script. Walker torched the McPherson (1-2) defense and tallied all seven of her first-half points in the quarter – and eventually gave her team its first lead of the evening.

On the other end, the Trojans’ defense held the Bullpups to 1-for-11 shooting while forcing four turnovers. When the two sides went into the locker room at the break, Andover had a 16-13 advantage. To start the second half, McPherson turned the ball over on its first three trips down the floor which led to two fastbreak buckets for Walker en route to a team-high 18-point performance.

While she held down the scoring, Andover's defense kept at it, holding the Bullpups to five points in the third quarter with a 2-3 zone and full-court press that suffocated an already struggling McPherson backcourt.

“I just thought we all played well together and worked hard,” Walker said. “Our zone [defense] worked. They couldn't run their usual handoff offense at the top of the key.”

The Trojans had extended their lead to 10 by the end of the third quarter, 28-18.

From that point on, it was all Andover. McPherson was held scoreless for the first half of the fourth quarter, and when Walker deflected a Bullpup pass that turned into an Amelya Vance layup, you could feel the air being sucked out of the home crowd.

“It's definitely a signature win,” Anderson said. “I told [the team] it's a very difficult place to come out of there with a win any year, no matter how good McPherson is. … But especially on their Hall of Fame night – to come out and do that – it was pretty rewarding for the girls.”

Next up, the Trojans will host Goddard-Eisenhower at home on Dec. 14.

Andover 38, McPherson 28

Andover – 4; 12; 12; 10 – 38

McPherson – 9; 4; 5; 10 – 28

A – Walker 18, Vance 8, Anderson 4, Shetlar 3, Eby 2, Forney 2, Christensen 1

M – Alvord 7, Labertew 6, Moors 6, Clevenger 5, Howard 4