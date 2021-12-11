El Dorado erases a 15-point deficit to capture a third-place finish in the Cardinal Classic

CHENEY – When trailing by 15 in the fourth quarter, teams usually decide to wave the white flag or hope to just close the gap, so the loss doesn’t look that bad.

However, that wasn’t the case for El Dorado in their matchup against Chaparral. The Wildcats decided to crawl back into things, send the game into overtime, and win it 77-75 to capture third place in the Cardinal Classic Early Season Basketball Tournament.

“I think this is a big growing point for us,” said El Dorado head coach Drew Culbertson. “We’ve been saying we need to figure out how to win games and the guys willed themselves to a victory. We came out, picked up the pressure, and they played their butts off.”

It started off as a back-and-forth game. Both sides were struggling to find any points, but once the second quarter came around, the Wildcats took a quick 6-0 lead.

However, that lead quickly went away as Chaparral 11-3 run to end the half, and things didn’t get better for El Dorado. After El Dorado scored the first basket of the second half, Chaparral went on a 10-0 run and made it a double-digit lead.

That lead grew to 15 and it seemed like the Roadrunners were going to run away with this one as they entered the fourth quarter.

In the first three minutes of the quarter, El Dorado went on a 15-2 run. The Wildcats completely blitzed the Roadrunners, and Chaparral couldn’t believe it.

“It was about relaxing and staying calm,” said El Dorado junior forward Barry Summers. “I think once we start putting pressure on the defense, it helps our offense.”

The game went back-and-forth as they traded baskets; however, El Dorado’s baskets were threes and Chaparral was twos. El Dorado’s Trip Baker made back-to-back threes and Chaparral made back-to-back layups, but the game was tied with the two-point advantage the threes made.

Baker led the game in made threes with four of them, and he totaled 13 points. Summers had 17 points. El Dorado’s LJ Berkstresser led the Wildcats with 18 points.

The game went to overtime after both teams missed their go-ahead baskets. El Dorado struck first with a Summers basket, then struck again when Summers stole it away on the Roadrunners' first possession of overtime.

Chaparral had opportunities to tie the game, but the Roadrunners couldn’t hit their shots. El Dorado also held the ball for the majority of the time, including a one-minute possession where the Wildcats kept getting offensive rebounds and played keep-away on their passes.

El Dorado iced the gamed on a couple of free throws that gave them a five-point lead, but a last-second half-court buzzer-beater for Chaparral made it a one-possession game.

“They’re a really good club,” said Summers. “We beat them last year, so we might have underestimated them a bit. This was a huge win early in the season and we hope to build off that.”

El Dorado’s next game is on Tuesday, Dec. 14 as they travel for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off against McPherson

El Dorado: 77 -- 16;16;8;27;10

Chaparral: 75 -- 13;21;21;12;8

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.