Chanute Blue Comets nip Rose Hill boys in second half comeback

Kalon Fullerton

ROSE HILL, Kansas — The Rose Hill Rockets came into Friday’s contest against Chanute just 24 hours after a decisive 22 point win against Nickerson in Heston.

If there were any tired legs coming off the back-to-back, it was hard to tell in the early going. The Rockets finished the first quarter on a 12-0 run and were everywhere defensively. Rose Hill had a 37-25 lead going into halftime and seemed destined to cruise to a 3-0 record.

It was in the third quarter, though, when things started to turn.

The Comets switched from a man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone out of the locker room, and it worked. Chanute outscored the Rockets 27-14 in the third quarter, including a 12-0 run that saw Chanute lead by one point going into the fourth. A back and forth final quarter saw a late Rose Hill three point come up short, as Chanute finished the comeback with a 71-67 road victory.

“Give credit to Chanute,” Rockets head coach Josh Shirley said. “We hadn’t seen them come out in that high 2-3 matchup, and playing last night we didn’t have a ton of prep time. And that third quarter changed the tempo, and we never got it back.”

The Rockets were hindered by foul trouble most of the game. Star player Adriel Smith, coming off a 22 point performance last night, sat for most of the first half with two fouls. He would pick up his fifth in the fourth quarter, called for a charge in the lane while attempting to drive for a layup. He was one of two Rockets players to foul out in a physical contest. They were also hindered by two players coming down with stomach flu. The short bench proved too much for the Rockets to overcome.

“You’ve got to adjust to how a game is being called.” Shirley said. “That changes a lot of the dynamic of the game. So we’ve got to be smarter.”

Smith finished with seven points. The Rockets were carried by junior guard Kellen Simoneau, who finished the game with 32 points to lead all scorers, including four from beyond the arc, for his second stellar performance in as many games, after scoring 23 in Thursday’s contest.

“He does a lot of really special things, and he kept us in that game.” Shirley said. “He was big for us tonight, especially with foul trouble elsewhere. We just came up short.”

It’s the first setback of the season for the Rockets, who fall to 2-1 on the year. They’ll look to bounce back on the road on Tuesday, when they head to Mulvane.

“Sometimes, you know, these early ones help you out a bit.” Said Shirley. “You win two big games early in the season, and it was a gut check game. I told our guys we’re not going to have any sort of excuse, all credit to Chanute. But we’ve got to find other guys we can trust. And that’s where we have to build, who’s that next guy to step up.”

Chanute 71, Rose Hill 67

Chanute 6 19 27 19 — 71

Rose Hill 17 20 14 16 — 67

Chanute - LKoester 23, K. Koester 22, Williams 12, Manly 6, Erbe 5, Semster 3

Rose Hill - Simoneau 32, Landrie 14, Smith 7, Paredes 5, Green 5, Ross 4