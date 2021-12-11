Andover Trojan boys pull away in second half to defeat McPherson Bullpups

Brett Esch

MCPHERSON, Kansas – It’s a tale as old as time in sports. The Andover Trojans boys basketball team – a fairly hefty favorite – traveled to McPherson on Friday night and was given a solid back-and-forth contest for the first half.

Then, despite their resilience, the Bullpups ran out of gas in the second half.

It was a culmination of factors that resulted in Andover’s 72-54 rout of McPherson. Junior Eli Shetlar went 5-for-6 from three-point land and led his team in scoring with 21 points. Fellow junior and 6-foot-7 forward Chris Harris had two dunks in the first quarter that drew oos and ahhs from the crowd.

Most importantly, though, was the distribution of scoring among the Trojans’ roster. Seven different players recorded points on the box score – and that goes a long way for a team as young and relatively inexperienced as head coach Martin Shetlar’s.

“We see them keep getting better and better,” Shetlar said. “We had BJ [Redic], Brady [Strausz], and Eli [Shetlar] all on varsity last year – but we have guys that haven't played a lot. Every game they get a little bit better and figure out how to play defense and how we play together. They’re getting more confident in each other and it's fun to watch.”

Andover found itself in foul trouble early, putting the Bullpups in the bonus just four minutes into the first quarter. McPherson struggled to capitalize at the free throw line, which opened the door for timely buckets from the Trojans that kept their lead hovering at a comfortable gap.

Up 16-7 to start the second quarter, Andover found discipline defensively and only committed two fouls the rest of the half. The Bullpups continued to fight, eventually closing their deficit to six, 30-24, after a 10-3 run near the end of the period.

That’s when Shetlar knocked down a three as the buzzer sounded. It was a subtle yet fatal blow to McPherson. From that point on, the Trojans’ victory was never in doubt.

The second half game plan was crystal clear.

“We focused on our defense,” Martin Shetlar said. “We talk about getting three stops in a row all the time. Whenever we had two stops in a row, we knew we needed to get one more. That was our focus [in the second half].”

With little resistance, Andover got its stops and capitalized on the other end. Shetlar connected from deep two more times with junior Brad Harris tacking on one of his own in the second half. And by the time the third quarter concluded, the Trojans had built an insurmountable 25-point advantage.

The Bullpups, led by senior Seth Madron, outscored Andover in the fourth quarter, 19-12. It was the only bright – yet futile – spot for a team that had watched the Trojans pick apart their defense and score with ease en route to an 18-point win.

They say ‘it isn’t over until the fat lady sings’ – but even she got to go home a little early.

Andover 72, McPherson 54

Andover – 16; 17; 27; 12 – 72

McPherson – 7; 17; 11; 19 – 54

A – Shetlar 21, B. Harris 14, C. Harris 13, Kim 9, Redic 7, Klein 6, Neal-McFarthing 2

M – Madron 18, Miller 10, Muehler 7, Kanitz 7, Pyle 6, Myers 2, Becker 2, Thompson 2