18-point fourth quarter gives Rose Hill Rocket girls first win

Kalon Fullerton

ROSE HILL, Kansas The Rose Hill Rockets girls lost their first two games of the season, including a 29 point loss to Nickerson just 24 hours earlier. They were looking for the type of win that could change a season when Chanute came to town on Friday.

They found it, leading most of the way in a 39-27 victory to improve their record to 1-2.

It all came together defensively for the Rockets tonight.

“We’ve had a couple tough last few games.” Head coach Jenny Page admitted. “And I think tonight we just came in and did a much better job on man to man, we gave up some drives, but for the most pet we did a nice job of keeping them in front of us.”

The Rockets took a 15-10 lead into the locker room, and they would never trail in the second half, taking a three point lead into the fourth, where an 18 point fourth quarter performance would build the lead to double digits and eventually to the 12 point win.

Rose Hill was led offensively by senior Barbara Davidova and junior Jessa Lee, who both finished with 11 points. The Rockets made just two threes on the night, as the game was won in the paint.

It’s the kind of victory that can give a team an emotional lift.

“It’s huge.” Page said. “The two losses were brutal. And we knew what we needed to do, limit turnovers and take care of the ball and find ways to score.

A few times they made some runs, but we pushed back which is something we haven’t been doing, which is nice.”

The Rockets will hope to build on this first win next week, seeking to go to .500 on the season when they travel to Mulvane, in the last week before Christmas break.

“We’ve got two games next week, and we’re off to a break. So I think we’ve got to build on that.” Page said.

“They saw some success, which is nice. So hopefully they’ll be excited about that, I know they’re excited in the locker room. I think we just need to continue to take care of the ball, get experience and learn as we go.”

Rose Hill 39, Chanute 27

Chantute 5 5 8 9 — 27

Rose Hill 9 6 6 18 — 39

Chanute - J. Smith 7, Bogle 7, Haviland 7, Shields 2, Keating 2, Laforge 2

Rose Hill - Davidova 11, Lee 11, Kiser 6, Jackson 4, Bryer 4, McCollugh 3