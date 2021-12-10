Turnovers plague El Dorado Wildcat boys in loss to Cheney Cardinals

Brett Esch

EL DORADO, Kansas – In an early season tournament semifinal game where things couldn’t have started out any better for the El Dorado Wildcats, things couldn’t have ended much worse, either.

Cheney hit 3-after-3 in the second half and the Wildcats turned the ball over as they fell to the Cardinals, 59-40.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 8-0 lead on the visiting Cheney Cardinals on Thursday night, which would eventually turn into a 26-19 advantage at halftime due in large part to the rebounding and presence in the paint from 6-foot-4 senior Connor Clausing and distribution of scoring between all of El Dorado’s starters.

Then, despite controlling all phases of the game for the first 16 minutes, there were two hurdles El Dorado couldn’t clear in the second 16 minutes: Turnovers and Cheney senior Harrison Voth.

A first half that was dominated on both ends of the floor by El Dorado had felt like ancient history by the time Voth hit his fifth three-pointer midway through the final frame to seal the victory for the Cardinals.

By the end of the third quarter, El Dorado trailed 42-34.

The question fans asked as they filed out of the gym was, “how did that just happen?”

For starters, El Dorado (1-1) turned the ball over on its first three possessions of the second half, which sparked a 9-0 run for Cheney (3-0). After six more turnovers, Voth had knocked down two from downtown before the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter – a period in which the Cardinals had outscored the Wildcats 23-8 en route to a 42-34 lead.

“It’s a winning culture at Cheney,” El Dorado head coach Drew Culbertson said. “They’re one of those teams that is just so used to playing with each other. And sometimes they just know how to win a little bit more.”

That evaluation rang true in the fourth quarter, as Cheney forced five more turnovers which contributed to a 10-1 run for the Cardinals to start the period. Any chance of a Wildcat comeback unraveled as Voth stayed hot to cap off a 25-point performance that the home team simply had no answer for.

A bright spot for El Dorado in the second half was the shooting from senior Jeremiah Kemboi, who connected on two three-pointers and score all but two of his team’s third-quarter points. He led the Wildcats in scoring on the night with 10.

“We've still got to learn how to finish those games in which we're leading at halftime and in the third quarter,” Culbertson said. “We need to learn how to turn that into a victory and figure out how to finish those games instead of letting them make a run on us. And they just did it better than us tonight. That's a great shooting team, and we just weren't able to stop them in the second half like we did the first half.”

El Dorado now turns its attention to the tournament’s third-place game. The Wildcats will travel to Cheney on Saturday.

Cheney 59, El Dorado 40

El Dorado – 15; 11; 8; 6 – 40

Cheney – 14; 5; 23; 17 – 59

ED – Kemboi 10, Sundgren 9, Clausing 9, Summers 8, White 2, Berkstresser 2

C – H. Voth 25, Middleton 12, Grace 10, J. Voth 5, Doshier 5, O’Shea 2