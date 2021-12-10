Lady T-Birds suffer first setback in loss to 4A third-ranked Labette County

Lionel Tipton

TOWANDA – Coaches’ preseason basketball rankings often are built on various factors and a lot of subjective judgment.

After Labette County’s 45-30 victory Thursday night over host Circle in the T-Bird Classic, the Grizzlies’ No. 3 ranking in Class 4A is one the coaches poll might have gotten right.

Labette County (2-1) never trailed in the game. Junior Madison Brannin hit a three-pointer from the right baseline just 17 seconds into the game, and the Grizzlies never trailed the rest of the way.

Afterward, Circle coach Brian Henry could only praise Labette County, which opened last season with a 60-58 victory on its court.

“They have skill positions all over the floor,” Henry said. “We knew we were going to have to be able to keep up with them. Their game starts with their ability to press and pressure you for 90 feet.

“I felt like that first half, when they were setting up their half-court trap, we did a decent job of (breaking) it (but) we got lazy and didn’t use our ball fakes and get the ball reversed. They were able to get a few steals, but overall I thought like we really handled that as well as we could have.”

Despite breaking the press, all that effort didn’t culminate in points, Henry said.

“We just didn’t turn that into baskets, and that’s what we had hoped for,” he said. “We had a couple of opportunities and just didn’t finish.”

Circle (1-1) had just 18 points through three quarters, but the Thunderbirds scored 12 points in the final quarter to make the margin mildly respectable.

Circle did win the turnover battle, forcing 16 from Labette and committing just 13.

But the Grizzlies, led by the 5-foot-8 junior Brannin’s game-high 18 points, simply won because they were able to sink their shots, while Circle struggled on offense.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter, when senior Adie White hit two three-pointers, sophomore Kya Thornton hit one, and the T-Birds senior Delaynie Dennison muscled inside for a field goal and a free throw, that Circle had some scoring punch.

But that flurry came way too late and not often enough.

“They shot the ball well,” Henry said. “We didn’t necessarily shoot as well as we could throughout the game. We had some spurts, but I’ll give our girls credit: They kept fighting; they kept working; they didn’t give in.”

The T-Birds had four three-pointers in the game – the same as Brannin had by herself. In all, Labette County hit seven.

“We (need to) do a better job of closing out on their shooters,” Henry said. “We didn’t do that. We gave them a little too much space, and they took advantage of that.

“(Brannin) is one that you really can’t be off of. Three feet (off) is too much space for her. You’ve got to force her to dribble more into our help, and we didn’t do a good job of that.”

Circle trailed just 9-7 after the first quarter, but the Grizzlies were hindered by six turnovers in the period. A 17-7 burst in the second quarter put Labette ahead at halftime, 26-14,d it outscored Circle in the third quarter, 17-4, for a 43-18 lead before some T-Birds shots began to fall.

White finished with a team-high nine points on three three-pointers. Thornton had seven, and Katie Coble and Dennison had five apiece.

It wasn’t all gloom for Circle, Henry said.

“We had some good hustle plays,” he said. “When we were able to get the ball reversed in our offense, we got some good looks.

“There were just too many times we kept the ball on one side of the floor. We’ve got to do a better job of moving the ball.”

Circle will try to rise above the .500 level when it faces Independence on Saturday on the tournament’s final day.

“Independence is a scrappy team,” Henry said. “I think we’ll have a little bit of a size advantage. They’re certainly quick; they do take care of the ball. We’ve got to do a good job of taking care of the ball and not giving them opportunities.”

Labette County 45, Circle 30

Labette County;9;17;17;2—45

Circle;7;7;4;12—30

Labette County – Brannin 18, Dean 8, Perez 7, Stewart 5, Forbes 4, Wilson 3.

Circle – White 9, Thornton 7, D. Dennison 5, Coble 5, Shaults 2, Erin Johnson 2.