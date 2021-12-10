DJ Middleton and Luke McGinnis combine for 35 points in win over Labette County Grizzlies

TOWANDA – The Circle boys were cruising Thursday night against Labette County, building a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintaining that through three quarters.

But a strange thing occurred in the final period. Fouls began mounting up for the Thunderbirds. And as that happened, the Grizzlies found their shooting touch and had cut the T-Birds’ lead to a single point, 46-45, with 3:19 remaining.

What had been on cruise control had suddenly turned into a nail-biter.

Circle didn’t flinch, and some key shots helped it outscore Labette 15-7 the rest of the way for a 61-52 victory and a 2-0 record on the young season. Labette County fell to 0-3.

Once the final buzzer sounded and the victory was assured, Circle coach Bo Horyna could relax. Horyna said he was wary of the leads his team had.

“We got ahead and kind of stayed in that 12 to 16-point range,” he said. “We never could really ever get away from them.

“I kept telling (the team) we need to get it up to (a) 20(-point lead).”

During the Grizzlies’ rally, Circle kept accumulating fouls, putting a number of players in foul trouble. At one point, the T-Birds were called for four fouls within 43 seconds.

“They were shooting two (in the bonus), and I don’t think we were getting to the line for a one-and-one, maybe,” Horyna said. “We can’t get ourselves in that kind of a foul situation. We were lucky to pull ourselves out of there.”

The lead almost gone, Horyna called timeout, and his message was simple.

“I told them we’ve got to hit better shots,” he said.

The Thunderbirds got some breathing room when junior Ty Smith muscled inside for a lay-in and a 48-45 lead with 3:11 to play.

Then, senior guard Luke McGinnis connected on a long three-pointer from the top of the key – at least 5 feet behind the arc – and that put Circle up by six with 2:28 left.

And with 1:09 left, sophomore Ethan Koehn found himself all alone behind the arc on the left side.

The scene almost felt like suspended animation.

Koehn took a moment to gather his thoughts, then canned a shot that gave the T-Birds a 54-47 lead with just 1:09 left.

When McGinnis hoisted the long three-point try, Horyna said he took it in stride.

“I’ve always been one to let players play,” he said. “Luke said, ‘I felt good about the shot,’ and we’re going to roll with it. He can hit some shots, so I don’t worry about that.

“Ethan made a tough shot, Luke made a tough shot, and so did Ty. Ty got a layup that we really needed. They were pressing, and we were able to get down there, and he made the shot.”

Horyna said those shots can be a gamble sometimes.

“Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t,” he said. “We needed to get better shots. We needed to get more open looks.

McGinnis’ shot didn’t fully fit that criteria, but fortunately for Circle, it went in.

“We got those looks (down the stretch), and we made them,” Horyna said.

And the Thunderbirds are still undefeated.

“That’s what I told the kids,” Horyna said. “We need to learn from what happened (Thursday night), but it’s better to learn from a win than it is to have to learn from a loss.

“Hopefully, we can learn that lesson.”

Had that three-pointer not fallen for McGinnis – who had three other treys in the game – he would have had to surrender scoring honors to fellow senior D.J. Middleton. Middleton had five threes in the game and finished with 17 points. Four of his three-pointers came in the second and third quarters, when Circle was building its lead.

Middleton said it was his best performance from the perimeter in his time on the varsity.

“I didn’t do very well on threes Tuesday (against Parsons), but today they were falling,” he said.

Horyna said that he and McGinnis have confidence in Middleton’s ability beyond the arc.

“(McGinnis) knows that if he can get the ball to (Middleton) in good position and D.J. can get his feet set, he’s going to knock it down,” Horyna said.

As in Tuesday’s game, McGinnis missed three free throws, but he picked a fine time to regain his touch, sinking his final five attempts for a 6-fo-9 performance. The misses still perplexed him, though.

“In practice, I can make every single free throw,” McGinnis said.

Circle will finish the round-robin tournament matching AVCTL and Southeast Kansas League teams on Saturday against Independence.

Circle 61, Labette County 52

Labette County;8;8;13;23—52

Circle;17;13;11;20—61

Labette County – Meister 16, Eaton 15, Baker 6, Hestand 5, Carnahan 4, Vinson 4, Redford 2.

Circle – McGinnis 18, Middleton 17, Smith 8, Cowman 7, Chadwell 6, Koehn 5.