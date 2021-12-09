Flinthills Lady Mustangs pick up big win in Fairfield Classic tournament over Cunningham

FAIRFIELD, Kansas — After a close fight with the third-ranked team in Class 1A-2, the Flinthills Lady Mustangs made sure their first win was an impressive one.

Flinthills left little doubt with the 48-9 win over Cunningham in the opening round of the annual Fairfield tournament. The win pushes them into the semifinals against the top seed, Pretty Prairie (1-0) on Friday.

Flinthills (1-1) jumped out to an 11-4 lead after one quarter and it never was any closer than that as the Lady Mustangs used their defense to create offensive chances.

Madison Alvord hit a corner three early in the second quarter to put the Mustangs up 14-4. Then, Riggin Carney stepped into a passing lane, taking it coast-to-coast for the easy layup. It was a part of a 33-0 run that would span the end of the first quarter to into the third quarter. The Lady Mustangs would hold Cunningham without a point for almost 15 minutes (14:44).

Halftime, Flinthills led 28-4.

Flinthills would score the first 10 points in the third quarter before Cunningham would hit two free throws with 3:30 remaining in the third.

Cunningham's first field goal since the first quarter wouldn't come until 1:19 left in the third quarter, a span of 16 minutes and 55 seconds between made field goals.

The Lady Mustangs led 44-8 after three quarters.

Flinthills opted to not provide individual stats.

Flinthills 48, Cunningham 9

Flinthills 11 17 16 4 — 48

Cunningham 4 0 4 1 — 9

