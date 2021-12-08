Luke McGinnis leads Circle Thunbirds to double-digit win over ninth-ranked Parsons Vikings

Lionel Tipton

TOWANDA – Circle senior guard Luke McGinnis might have been having a football flashback when he sailed his first pass of the game way out of bounds.

But once McGinnis’ shot started to fall, all football talk subsided as he scored 16 first-half points, finishing with a game-high 25 in the Thunderbirds’ 79-52 pasting of Parsons in the teams’ opening game of the T-Bird Classic.

“That was just nerves at the beginning of the game,” McGinnis said of the errant pass. “I was nervous to start the game, then after that I gathered (myself).”

Guess all he needed was a shot to fall, then everything fell into place.

“That’s what I told Trevor (Cowman) before the game,” McGinnis said. “I just need a shot to go, and I’m good. I just started off a little nervous.”

Fellow senior D.J. Middleton scored all but two of his 15 points in the second half to provide scoring support. Circle suited up and played 12 players, and nine of them scored.

The variety of scorers is nice, but Circle coach Bo Horyna said he’d like to see more than one high scorer.

“I’d like to see three or four guys (finishing) in double digits, and I think that’s going to come with time,” he said. “I think we’re pretty balanced. We got a lot of help from our bench (Tuesday night).”

Playing so many players also gives Horyna more of a feel for how to effectively use his reserves.

“That’s going to be important going forward,” he said. “We’re going to have to have some players who can come off the bench and play well.”

McGinnis hit two of his four three-pointers and had 11 first-quarter points, staking the Thunderbirds (1-0) to a 23-13 lead after one period.

The 27-point margin of victory was Circle’s largest of the game, but the T-Birds were never threatened in this game. McGinnis hit one of two free throws, then a field goal and a three-pointer, and suddenly the Circle lead ballooned to 12-5. The T-Birds led at the half, 40-24, and Parsons never got closer than 15 points in the second half.

“I think (McGinnis) is going to have a special year this year,” Horyna said. “He’s ready to take off, and we’ve got some other guys that are right there.”

The game figured to be much closer on paper. The Vikings (0-1) were ranked ninth in the KBCA Class 4A preseason poll.

But McGinnis said that didn’t faze the Thunderbirds.

“We were all very confident coming into this game,” he said. “We knew they were ninth-ranked, but we knew we could hang with them, and we showed it.

“We wanted to make a statement, and that’s what we did.”

The large margin of victory had Horyna somewhat surprised, mostly because of seeing Parsons hitting three-pointers on the film he watched of them.

“If they’re hitting threes, they’re tough,” he said.

The Vikings had only one flurry of threes in the game, early in the third quarter.

“But early on, we did a pretty good job of defending them,” Horyna said. “We kind of let them get going. I would look up and we’d be up 20, then back down, then up 20 and back down. It was one of those where you just kind of bounced up and down.”

But Parsons turnovers led to numerous Circle fast-break opportunities. The Vikings turned the ball over 21 times, and Circle managed to capitalize on most of them.

Meanwhile, the Vikings were having trouble getting their shots to fall. Five of their seven three-pointers came in the second half. But by then, Circle was comfortably ahead.

Circle returned most of its team from last year, graduating leading scorer Drew Middleton, who is now redshirting at Southwestern College. Middleton was the team’s go-to player last year, a role that McGinnis appears to be settling into quite nicely.

“Drew was kind of our man last year, and Luke kind of took a ‘second’ to that,” Horyna said. “This year, Luke’s the man. And I think we have some other guys who can take the ‘second,’ ‘third,’ ‘fourth’ (scoring spots). I think we’re more balanced.

“We’ve got some guys who have played varsity games before. Last year, we were so young and threw some guys out there who didn’t have varsity experience.”

The transition game will be a critical element for Circle this season, Horyna said.

“This group likes to run and likes to play together,” he said. “When they’re running and playing together, passing the ball, they’re a fun group. They can pile up the points really quick.”

In addition to the 15 from D.J. Middleton (Drew’s younger brother), the T-Birds also got eight points each from junior Ty Smith and sophomore Ethan Koehn, and senior Brendan Galloway, junior Cowman and sophomore Conner Chadwell had six apiece.

“We don’t have one or two scoring threats like last year,” McGinnis said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys who can score, so if one guy’s off, we’re still good.”

McGinnis said he’s aware that he might have to assume Drew Middleton’s role as the Thunderbirds’ primary scorer.

“I’m ready for it,” he said. “Last year, I kind of had a little bit of that role, but that was my first year of playing varsity, so I kind of struggled and wasn’t really healthy.

“This year, I’m prepared for it, I’m healthy, and I’m ready.”

About McGinnis’ only blemish was a 5-for-8 showing at the foul line.

But one of those can be explained, he said.

“I swear, one of my classmates (in the student rooting section) just sat there and made me laugh,” McGinnis said.

Circle won’t have long to savor the victory. The Thunderbirds will face Labette County on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the round-robin format. They will finish the tournament Saturday against Independence.

“It’s going to be a fun year,” Horyna said. “We’re going to be competitive, at least I hope we are, in our league and division.”

Circle 79, Parsons 52

Parsons;13;11;16;12—52

Circle;23;17;22;17—79

Parsons – Wheat 17, C. Webb 11, Kendrick 8, Mack 7, J. Smith 6, Paige 3.

Circle – McGinnis 25, Middleton 15, T. Smith 8, Koehn 8, Cowman 6, Galloway 6, Chadwell 6, D. Webb 3, Koenigsman 2.