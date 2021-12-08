Circle Lady Thunderbirds open season with win over Parsons Vikings

Lionel Tipton

TOWANDA – A year ago, it was a common sight to see Kimalee Cook’s name heading up the Circle girls box score.

But Cook and three other key seniors have graduated, and this year’s Thunderbird offense might have to come from a variety of sources.

That more-balanced Circle attack made its debut Tuesday night and managed to clear its first hurdle, scoring a 40-33 season-opening victory over Parsons in both teams’ T-Bird Classic openers.

It’s time to move on, coach Brian Henry said.

“We had a great senior group last year,” he said. “We’ve had great senior groups the last few years. A lot of these girls we have now haven’t had the opportunity to be on the varsity. That was a big steppingstone for them.”

It was pretty much what can be expected in a season-opener. Both teams committed many turnovers, and shooting percentages were way down.

“Our girls battled all night long,” Henry said. “We knew it was going to be a grind. Parsons is a great perimeter-shooting team (and in the post). So, we knew we had to defend the entire width and length of the floor.”

Still, the Thunderbirds (1-0) managed to put the clamps on Parsons (0-1), holding the Vikings to just 11 second-half points – only two in the third quarter.

The game featured a fair amount of opening-night jitters from both teams. Points were at a premium all night, and Parsons actually led after one quarter, 11-8. But the T-Birds battled back in the second quarter to take a 23-22 lead at the break.

While Circle was stifling the Parsons attack in the third quarter, the Thunderbirds scored 11 points in the period and had a 34-24 lead entering the fourth quarter.

But turnovers and missed shots allowed the Vikings to close the gap, though not enough. Senior Adie White hit two three-pointers, the last one stretching the lead to 40-26 with 6:50 left in the game. That would be the last points Circle would score. Parsons scored the game’s final seven points but really didn’t threaten after halftime.

“We talked before the game that we needed to limit our unforced turnovers,” Henry said. “We talked about it at halftime and after the game.

“We didn’t do that. We got in our own heads and forced the issue sometimes. (We have to) just take a step back and play in control.”

Circle sophomore Kya Thornton was the only player to finish in double figures, scoring 10 points, including two three-pointers. She did get help from sophomore Mia Fox’s nine points and White’s eight. Senior Erin Johnson muscled her way in for seven points.

The team got contributions from all classes, and Henry said that will eventually become a strength. But against Parsons, the nervousness was very evident.

“We’re still capable of lots of great things; we just need to work them through,” Henry said.

A combination of things affected his team’s play, Henry said.

“You throw in opening-night jitters; you throw in the first time starting for a lot of these girls; you throw conditioning into that, and you get mentally and physically (affected) at the same time.”

Henry said that Circle’s best scoring moments, such as the second and third quarters, all had one thing in common – no turnovers.

“We got some outside shots; we got some inside shots,” he said. “But one thing we didn’t get was turnovers. If we take care of the basketball, we put ourselves in a much better situation.”

In their next game Thursday, the T-Birds will try to exact some revenge against Labette County, which beat visiting Circle in the season-opener a year ago, 60-58.

“They’re a top-five team in the state right now (No. 3),” Henry said. “(They’re) returning most of their starters from last year. (A year ago) we got down 20-30 (points) early, then came back and fell just short.

“We’d like the opportunity to make it a game again and see where we could be.”

Circle 40, Parsons 33

Parsons;11;11;2;9—33

Circle;8;15;11;6—40

Parsons – Hansman 9, Valentin-Florence 8, Schibi 5, Patel 4, Hinman 3, Dunlay 2, Patterson 2.

Circle – Thornton 10, Fox 9, White 8, Erin Johnson 7, D. Dennison 4, Parish 2.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.