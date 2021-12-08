Brooke Walker's 26 leads Andover Lady Trojans by Campus Colts

ANDOVER, Kansas — Whatever Brooke Walker had for breakfast on Tuesday, she should eat again on game day because she was in the zone in the 47-28 win over the Campus Colts.

Walker, only a sophomore, had 26 points when she checked out with about three minutes to go in the win.

In their first game, it felt as if Walker couldn't buy a bucket, despite taking good shots but on Tuesday, they fell and fell often.

"My teammates made great passes and I was able to hit my shots tonight," Walker said.

It was a quick, suffocating defense that paid the difference early on. A half-court trap that forced Campus into 22 turnovers on the night, which resulted in numerous odd-player breakouts for Andover.

"We tried to kind of bait them into just bringing it up and maybe traveling and getting careless turnover really right and trying to get a steal," Andover head coach Seth Anderson said. "We're just trying to make them make mistakes."

Those mistakes turned into offensive possessions for Andover as they had 14 steals in the win.

Chloe Christensen's lay up with 4:38 to go in the half put Andover up by double digits for the first time.

The outcome was much different than last week against Wichita Southeast, where the Lady Trojans lost by a point. They missed their first 19 shots before finally being able to climb back into the contest.

" I just think that we weren't completely focused in the game [last week]," Walker said. "We were much more focused tonight and it showed."

Expectations are high for Andover as they were picked third in the AVCTL-II by the coaches after returning a large portion of their starters from last season. This type of win shows they're capable of doing big things.

"We're just gonna keep it going, to keep that momentum that we had with effort and attitude," Walker said.We need to just keep it going and hopefully knock some shots down."

After Tya Tindall carved up the Lady Trojan defense last year, she was mostly held in check on Tuesday night as she finished with only five points.

"We tried to contain her dribble because she's good off the bounce," Andersons aid. "So we just want to say to her in the basket and limit limit any opportunity she can."

The Trojans will now get ready to travel to McPherson, who is the No. 2 team in Class 4A.

"We have some work to do because they're always a tough team," Anderson said.

Tip-off at the McPherson High Gymnasium is at 6 p.m. for the Lady Trojans.

Andover 47, Campus 28

Campus 8 7 8 5 — 28

Andover 15 15 4 13 — 47

Campus - T. Smith 7, Tindall 5, Jones 4, Hubbard 4, Morales 3, Pfeiffer 3, Leake 2.

Andover - Walker 26, Shetlar 5, Forney 5, Vance 5, Anderson 3, Christensen 2, Lipscomb 1.

