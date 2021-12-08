Brittany Harshaw and Ellie Stearns each score 17 to lead Andover Central over Maize South

Kalon Fullerton

Andover, Kansas The second ranked Andover Central girls improved on a huge win to open the season at Koch Arena against Bishop Carroll.

Tonight, it was a dominant second half that secured the victory, as the Jaguars defeated Maize South 51-37 at home.

It was a close first half, the Jaguars establishing a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter before taking a three point lead into the locker room. The third quarter saw the Jaguars relinquish the lead early, down 30-29 before an Ellie Stearns three stole the lead back.

They would never give it up.

The Jaguars hit three straight three pointers to go on a decisive 9-0 run. They ended the quarter with a 12-3 run, finally freeing up breathing room with a seven point lead.

“In that third quarter we really focused on moving the ball well, and having teamwork and it worked out for us.” Said Jaguars senior Brittany Harshaw.

“In the first half we played really, really good defense and not very offense.” Said head coach Stana Jefferson. “So we discussed that during halftime, and said we needed to slow down. And once we did that, it opened up a lot of things for us.”

The Jaguars closed it out in the fourth quarter. Giving up just three points in the final eight minutes and securing a comfortable 14 point victory.

“I thought we did a good job switching screens when we needed to.” Jefferson said. “A couple times we gave up some easy baskets, but for a second game out, and playing a great team like that, I felt pretty good about our defense.”

“Overall we had good defense.” Harshaw said. “We want to keep getting better. But our defense was good tonight and it helped us win.”

The Jaguars were led by their senior stars, Harshaw and Ellie Stearns. The two combined for 34 points in the game against Bishop Carroll, and they led the way again tonight, both finishing with 17 points. The Jaguars found paydirt from behind the arc all game, finishing the night with 11 three point baskets, including four from Stearns, in the Jaguars’ first game at home this season.

“Last week was definitely a cool place to play.” Harshaw said. “But this week being at home, it was definitely good to have all of our home fans and the band, and just have that home atmosphere. It’s a good feeling.”

The Jaguars remain unbeaten on the young season, improving to 2-0. They will look to stay unblemished in their first road game of the season next Tuesday, traveling to Valley Center.

Andover Central 51, Maize South 37

South 11 10 13 3 — 37

Central 17 7 17 10 — 51

MS - Lowe 15, Sanders 14, McCann 3, Uehling 3, Howie 2

AC - Harshaw 17, Stearns 17, Amekporfor 8, Jefferson 6, Snodgrass 3