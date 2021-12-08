Andover Trojan boys slam their way to a win over Campus Colts

ANDOVER, Kansas — With Campus missing four starters heading into the game, you'd think the third-ranked Trojans would have let their guard down.

Not this Trojan team.

Andover used a tough defense to force 27 turnovers on their way to a 55-30 win over Campus on Tuesday night.

"We came into the game and tried to play like they had their full line up," junior Eli Shetlar said.

Shetler, who finished with a game-high 17 points nailed a couple of big threes early on as Andover withstood the early push by the Colts.

Credit Campus for fighting. They never gave up and fought hard despite the relentless pressure of the Andover defense. However, as the game wore on, Campus struggled to make shots and the Trojans made them pay on turnovers.

The Colts started the game off 6 of 8 and were going blow-for-blow then the turnovers started to pile up. At one point in the first half, Campus had more turnovers (16) than they had shot attempts (15).

"We do stress that we we put our defenses first," head coach Martin Shetlar said. "We're getting deflections all the time on defense and they're getting balls and we're getting steals and it's getting run out and they just kind of start doing that."

BJ Redic was particularly dominate on defense. At times, he looked like he was playing defensive back, stepping into passing lanes and almost getting the interception. He had some massive dunks, including an alley-oop from Shetlar that had Andover High roaring.

"he can come out any night and he can be the star at any night," Eli Shetlar said. "He can make highlight plays. His his athleticism is off the charts."

Redic finished with 12 points with half his points coming off dunks.

As the score started to balloon in the second half, Andover started getting into the dunk-fest. They tried to throw multiple alley-oops. One was blocked by the rim and another had a scary situation where Chris Harris went to the ground, grabbing his calf after the fall. He would be okay but the Trojans know they have to be smarter on those attempts.

"We just have to make smarter choices," Eli Shetlar said. "There's a little sloppy out there, just be smarter."

For coach Shetler, he likes to see the high-flying dunks. He didn't even mind the technical foul that Redic was assessed for "pulling up" on the rim.

"That's a fun tech," Coach Shetlar said. "We'll take that one."

Though he knows safety is key for the Trojans and doesn't want anyone to be hurt due to the alley-oops.

"We do need to be a little smarter on some of that stuff," Coach Shetlar said. "It's fairly aggressive and it is fun to play like that."

The Trojans now will head to McPherson to play in their historic gym.

"I love playing in the dome," Eli Shetlar said. "It'll be a good atmosphere. I'm excited for this Friday."

Andover 55, Campus 30

Campus 15 2 9 4 — 30

Andover 17 14 12 12 — 55

C - Knight 6, Thomas 6, Webber 5, Pearce 5, Howard 4, McPherson 2, Johnson 2

A - Shetlar 17, Redic 12, C. Harris 9, Strausz 6, B. Harris 4, Neal-McFarthing 3, Klein 2, Keene 2

