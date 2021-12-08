“Grit. Determination. Poise.” How Andover Central Jaguars boys won a gritty game

Kalon Fullerton

ANDOVER, Kansas — In Andover Central’s opening game of the season, the Jaguars scored 43 points in the second half.

Tonight, the Jaguars scored 42. In the entire game.

The Jags managed to win against the Maize South Mavericks, 42-37, in a game that was a polar opposite of the performance that saw the Jags cruise in their first game of the season at Charles Koch Arena four days ago.

Tonight was a rock fight. How did Andover Central win?

“Grit. Determination. Poise.” Head coach Tyler Richardson said. “We never blew the lead.”

The Jaguars regained the lead at 23-22 and, indeed, never gave it up. Andover Central ended the half on an 8-3 run, capped off by a Kobe Smith steal and layup at the buzzer to take a 28-23 lead into the locker room.

The well dried up, offensively, in the second half. Neither team could find the basket. The two teams combined for just 13 points in the third quarter, the Jaguars holding a two point lead going into the final frame.

“We gave them countless opportunities,” Said Richardson. “We missed shots. But we defended our butts off.”

The fourth quarter would see Kobe Smith take over, opening the quarter with two quick buckets and scoring nine of Central’s 11 fourth quarter points, including icing the game with clutch free throws at the very end. He would finish the game with 17 points, leading all scorers.

“He is obviously a very talented player, but he knows he’s got some good moving pieces around him, and they trust him.” Said Richardson. “That’s just a player making big plays down the stretch.

Smith was helped by Skylar Clevenger’s 16 points. Skylar finished with four three pointers, and scored the only other points in the fourth quarter, driving across the baseline and putting in a layup that gave the Jaguars a decisive three point lead. Chance Gulley finished with five, in a game where points were hard to come by all night.

“We got to make the easy ones.” Richardson said. “You know, we missed countless layups around the basket. We can’t give them second chance opportunists defensively.

But moving forward, as long as we can make the easy ones, if we can clean up the rebounds, I think we’ve got a great chance to do a lot of damage this year.”

The Jaguars improve to 2-0, and will head to Valley Center to face the Hornets next Tuesday.

Andover Central 42, Maize South 37

South 15 8 8 6 — 37

Central 18 10 5 9 — 42

MS - Atwater 12, Clyne 8, Kates 5, Homan 4, Butler 4, Seals 3, Woodard 1

AC - Smith 17, Clevenger 16, Gulley 5, Alsmadi 4