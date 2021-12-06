Remington Broncos boys improve to 2-0 with road win over Douglass Bulldogs

DOUGLASS, Kansas — It felt as cold inside the gym in the first half as it did outside.

The second half warmed up for Remington and the Broncos rolled over Douglass, 56-30 on Monday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.

"We missed some good looks in the first half," Remington head coach Matt Rieger said. "We continued to get good looks in the second half and they started to fall."

"Our defense helped out a lot for us, by forcing turnovers."

it seemed like a foot race for the Broncos in the second half. If Douglass wasn't getting a shot up, the Broncos were forcing them into bad possessions and forcing turnovers. From that point on, Remington used their speed to race down for some easy layups as the lead started to balloon.

A lot of it started with Sam Entz. While the team struggled to find the bucket in the first half, it was Entz, wearing No. 0 like Russell Westbrook. He barreled through the lane like him, too. He accounted for 12 points on the night, including key baskets any time Douglass tried to push back in the first half.

"Sam is a shooter," Senior Braden Scribner said. "He attacks well and if he has an open look, he takes it."

Between Entz and junior Sage Martin, the tandem was a little too much for Douglass. They couldn't handle the size another, especially in the second half. despite Douglass scoring as many points in the third quarter (15) as they did the entire game (15), it was Martin who made his mark. 11 of his 13 came in the second half, including going 4 of 4 at the free throw line. He had two and-ones that had the bench riled up and the lead back into double digits.

"He's such a unique player," Reiger said. "You saw some of the passes he had laid there. He can shoot the three but then he can also play some 'bully' ball. He's really strong good in the post. Good on the offensive board. We're lucky to have him on our side."

The game wasn't always a 26-point difference. Douglass made their push early in the third quarter when Jordan Stoffel hit a three from the corner and Konner Kielhorn added in a layup to bring the Bulldogs within 15-18 with less than 90 seconds gone in the second half.

After Stoffel hit his second three, it was Entz responding with a bucket but it was the two and-ones from really started separating the two teams. After Stoffel split two free throws, Martin went down, cut to the block and laid it in for the foul and the bucket, that helped push the lead into double digits once again.

"There were several times I felt like we'd open up a little gap and then they close it," Rieger said. "The knockout punch I think was early fourth quarter when we we finally got a couple breaks and then got some stops defensively. We had the right group in there and they buckled down and combine to run the some stops and that helped a lot."

Eli Gerber hit two free throws and Martin had another and-one opportunity as Remington led 36-23 late in the third quarter as Douglass struggled to score after that.

Martin finished with 13 and Entz had 12 for the Broncos.

The Broncos (2-0) now head back to their new gymnasium and will break it in for the first time against Fredonia on Friday.

"That means a lot we're going to be the first ones to play there," Scribner said. "It's very exciting."

Remington 56, Douglass 30

Remington 11 7 18 20 — 56

Douglass 4 6 15 5 — 30

RHS - Martin 13, Entz 12, Margreiter 9, Cook 7, Kinley 6, Scribner 6, Claassen 2, Gerber 1.

DHS - M. Megli 12, Stoffel 7, Roberts 5, Moore 2, Kielhorn 2, C. Megli 2.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.