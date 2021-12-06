Mariah Barkus leads Douglass Bulldogs girls comeback over Remington Broncos

DOUGLASS, Kansas — With COVID being a main point of concern throughout the world due to the pandemic and within high schools across America. Some places were strictly online and some gave their students, like Douglass the option of going remote.

That's what Mariah Barkus did last season and it cost her an opportunity to play last season as Douglass' district policy was if you were remote, you couldn't play sports. It makes sense as if you cannot attend in person classes, the school would not let you participate in-person sporting activities.

For Barkus, she's making up for lost time.

On Monday night, she led her Bulldogs to a come-from-behind win over Remington, 47-41. She finished with 18 and was a large reason why the Bulldogs were able to stay afloat for much of the game.

"I've been training for over a year for this," Barkus said. "I'm just so happy to be on the floor playing with my teammates."

Barkus, who's only a sophomore found her stroke early and often, hitting her first three 3-pointers that kept the Bulldogs even with Remington as their superstar, Kaleigh O'Brien hit a three and got to the line early.

However, the Bulldogs were not fazed by her scoring prowess, as she had 34 points on Friday in a win over Bluestem. While she picked up 16 points against Douglass, she was largely ineffective in the second half. Douglass did a good job of checking her when she got the ball and limited her points in the half court.

"I think most of her points came on steals and in the transition," Douglass head coach Daniel Jantz said. "I thought we did a good job of her in the second half."

O'Brien was saddled with foul trouble for much of the game as she picked up a quick third foul in the third quarter and as Remington started to pull away, she picked up a fourth foul, sending her to the bench for a few minutes.

That's when Douglass made their move.

Avery Roberts hit a three and Emily Born cut through two defenders and drove the baseline, drawing the foul.

Then, Becca Hadjukovich went to work. The junior, who it felt like had to do so much the first two seasons of her high school career out of necessity. She deferred and played decoy throughout much of the game but in the fourth quarter, she had a nasty step-back three that caught O'Brien off guard and she was hit with the foul. Hajdukovich nailed it and the ensuing free throw.

The comeback was on.

Mariah Barkus hit two free throws and Alexsis Barkus drove down the lane for the tying layup with 5:55 remaining. Then, Hadjukovich's bucket on the next possession pushed them in the lead for good. Then Mariah Barkus nailed a corner three, her fourth of the night and it turned out to be the game-winner.

"I had a lot riding on this game," Mariah Barkus said. "I have three teammates from my summer team on the other team."

Barkus showed up and out against former teammates and for current teammates.

"I thought we shot well tonight," Jantz said. "We didn't shoot it particular well on Friday night against Norwich. Though, I think we're going to be really balanced this season."

For players like Hadjukovich, that's a nice thing to have.

"She makes it easy for me and all of us, both of the sisters," Hadjukovich said.

Hadjukovich finished with 14 points, with 10 coming in the second half.

Remington held O'Brien to only two points in the second half. When she fouled out

"She's such a great player," Hadjukovich said. "We knew when she went out the driving lanes would open up and we used that to our advantage."

By the time O'Brien had fouled out, the damage had been done as the Bulldogs were up five.

The Bulldogs will now take their show on the road to Fredonia on Tuesday to see if they can make it two in a row.

"We're going to take it one game at a time," Barkus said. "If we do that, teams won't see us coming."

Douglass 47, Remington 41

Remington 14 5 13 9 - 41

Douglass 9 6 10 22 - 47

RHS - O'Brien 16, Spencer 6, Hilgenfelt 6, Hochstetler 6, Johnson 4, Wedel 3.

DHS - M. Barkus 18, Hadjukovich 14, Roberts 8, A. Barkus 5, Born 2.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.