Second-ranked Andover Central girls impress in win over Bishop Carroll

WICHITA — When you lose two of the best basketball players in school history, you may think there was going to be a let down.

Not for Andover Central.

The Jaguars (1-0) lived up to their preseason billing by beating Bishop Carroll, 59-53, in the annual AVCTL vs. GWAL Challenge at Koch Arena on Saturday night.

"We're not quite where we want to be yet," senior Ellie Stearns said. "We got to keep getting better in practice every day so we can reach that goal and go one step further this year."

That step started with the win over No. 6 Bishop Carroll, a game where the Jags never trailed. They jumped out to a 7-1 lead and eventually Carroll tied it but they responded with their own 7-0 run and that would be all she wrote.

A lot of that was fueled by the tandem of Maddi Amekporfor and Brittany Harshaw. The duo stood tall over any Carroll defender and they combined to score 11 of the next 14 points for the Jaguars.

Harshaw, who dealt with body checks and constant hands by the Carroll defense all night still managed to get her buckets. She got to the line and she also was able to get some layups, too. She has a nifty back to the basket layup in the second quarter right before half that put the Jags up five.

Central led 26-24 at the half.

Amekporfor kept the Jags on pace in the second half as Carroll tried their best to push back in the game but every time they did, it was the Jaguars there to force turnovers and make the Golden Eagles pay on the other end.

Some of how they made them pay was the depth the Jaguars presented in their season opener. With the graduation of Bailey Wilborn and Jaden Newfarmer, others had to step up and that was in the form of Hayden Snodgrass and Jaylee Jefferson off the bench.

Jefferson a junior and Snodgrass a sophomore made their moments count when they were in the game. They provided the starters ample rest and it was much like when Brayden Wheatley and Kellyn Rogers came off the bench in prior seasons.

Snodgrass turned it up in the fourth quarter. She hit a three early in the fourth and then came back with two more free throws that saw the lead balloon from seven to 12 in a matter of minutes.

"I was kind of nervous but when I made that first shot it reassured myself," Snodgrass said as she finished with nine off the bench. " I'm really lucky that all the seniors are very helpful and understanding."

Stearns, who mainly played as a sharpshooter last year, is adjusting to playing the point this season. She facilitated the offense and created movement within the offense.

"I need to work on my ball handling more and being able to be a leader for my team," Stearns said.

She did that well as the Jags had less than eight turnovers on the night and only one in the first half.

Harshaw added an and-one with 3:05 remaining to put the Jaguars up 53-43 and the Golden Eagles on their heels. Amekporfor and Stearns finished with 11 each in the win.

Harshaw finished with 23 points despite the constant pressure from Carroll (0-1).

Carroll's Kendall Forbes finished with 20 points.

No. 2 Andover Central 59, No. 6 Bishop Carroll 53

AC 16 10 14 17 - 59

BC 12 12 10 19 - 53

AC - Harshaw 23, Stearns 11, Amekporfor 11, Snodgrass 9, Rogers 3, Jefferson 2

BC - K. Forbes 20, Steven 11, Martin 8, Doonan 6, Henke 5 Mount 2, L. Forbes 1

