High-flying Andover Trojans boys get revenge in win over Bishop Carroll

WICHITA — Chris Harris wasn't ready for varsity a year ago. He toiled away, getting better through the junior varsity and used the summer to continue that growth.

He put it on display on Saturday night.

The junior in his first varsity game put on a show in the AVCTL-GWAL Challenge. He scored 17 points, including a couple of thunderous dunks to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Harris and Eli Shetlar combined for 36 points as Andover beat Bishop Carroll 57-46 on Saturday night at Charles Koch Arena.

"He was probably ready to play for us in the playoffs last year but we had our rotation and or chemistry already," Andover head coach Martin Shetlar said. "His growth through the beginning of our season to the end last season was huge and then this summer was even even better."

Harris at 6-foot-7 provides such a match up advantage for Andover. His raw talent sometimes sees him out of control but when he's honed in and figuring out how to play at the high level of varsity Andover has come to expect, it's scary. Such as the dunks we saw.

"All across the board, we're really hard to guard," Shetlar said.

That was right as Eli Shetlar led the Trojans in scoring and was a machine in getting to the line. After spending most of last season as a spot up shooter, Shetlar took on an aggressive role on Saturday night, not afraid to take whoever guarded him tot he rim.

They'll need that as this feels like a brand new team for Andover. They graduated the most successful senior class in school history and while some saw this as a rebuild season with losing so much scoring and talent, the Trojans see it as just reloading.

"It feels feels good to get our first game out of the way," Shetlar said. "Now, we know how we play. We start to get a better feel for each other."

It almost felt as if we were in for a barn burner after Andover jumped out quickly and Carroll answered back with a flurry of threes but it was the response by Andover that awoke everyone inside Koch.

The Trojans would go on a 35-13 run that spanned three quarters. Anything Andover wanted, they got. Their defense was locked in and it was pick your poison. Four different players scored at least nine points and the Trojans shot 30 free throws, making 21 of them. 20 of those came in the second half.

BJ Redic helped the Trojans blow the game open in the early part of the fourth. he had a steal and jam and then he followed it up with a three as he finished up with nine points on the night. It gave Andover a 45-32 lead 75 seconds into the fourth.

Andover would continue getting to the line and keeping the Golden Eagles at arm's length.

Shetlar and Harris combined for the dagger with less than a minute to go. Harris intercepted a pass and tossed it up floor to Shetlar on the break out. Shetlar lobbed it up and Harris jammed it home for the alley-oop.

"I drew that up," coach Shetlar joked.

Eli knew it was time.

"I looked at him and I saw it in his eyes what he wanted," Eli Shetlar said.

Harris took care of the rest.

While there are many new players, for some like Eli and Redic, this game was a bit of revenge after Bishop Carroll beat Andover in the sub-state final last season, ending the Trojans' season.

"I watched the film of last year's game and it was I did not it was not a fun to watch," Eli Shetlar said. "It's good to be back and get that first win."

For Andover, they get Campus at home and while it may not be the Sterling Chapman led Colts, Andover knows they still have goals in mind going into that game.

"This team is pretty much all different different personalities and a lot of different play styles," Shetler said. "We just buy into to what our coaches say. And it just all work for the common goal, get to a state championship."

"Win a state championship," Harris corrected.

Andover 57, Bishop Carrol 46

Carroll 12 5 13 16 - 46

Andover 9 12 21 15 - 57

Carroll - Gray 15, Hartman 11, Brand 9, Kendrick 4, Peterson 3, Haneberg 2, Beasley 2

Andover - Shetlar 19, C. Harris 17, Strausz 10, Redic 9, Harris 2

