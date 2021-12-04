Kaden McDaniel's big second half gives Augusta Orioles big win over Goddard Lions in home opener

Lionel Tipton

AUGUSTA – After graduating seven seniors a year ago, much of the talk around Augusta’s boys basketball team seemed to suggest that the Orioles would go only as far as junior Kaden McDaniel – the lone returning starter – could take them.

McDaniel reinforced that assumption in the second half Friday night against Goddard.

He muscled inside for 13 of his team-high 21 points, and Augusta erased a seven-point halftime deficit to pull away from the Lions for a 52-43 season-opening victory.

“He’s a great player,” Augusta coach Ryan Petty said of McDaniel, “and that’s what great players do – they show up.”

McDaniel readily acknowledges the responsibility that has been placed on him.

“Losing seven seniors and I’m the only one returning is kind of a big jump for us, so we had some young guys step up, and I’ve just got to keep on being a leader and keep going on with what we’re doing here,” he said.

The Orioles (1-0) rode the seniors and McDaniel to the Class 4A semifinals last season, but this year the 6-foot-5 McDaniel has been expected to shoulder much of the load inside with 6-4 sophomore Gavin Kiser. Even though McDaniel can hit from three-point range (and got one in the first quarter), he concentrated Friday night on bulling his way inside and scoring in close.

“I’m just doing what I can,” he said. “I love having people around me who I can count on, and that’s exactly what I’m doing.

“So, if I can have a good game, that just means my teammates are having a good game, too.”

Getting the season off to a winning start also helps, he said.

“Yeah, it feels amazing,” McDaniel said. “We’re going to try as hard as we can.”

Augusta coach Ryan Petty said it’s no secret that McDaniel’s performance will go a long way toward determining how good his team can be.

“He’s got a ton of varsity experience,” Petty said. “He started on our team last year and averaged 10 points a game, and he knows that. He knows that we’re going to look to him a lot.

“I thought he stepped up (Friday night), and we happened to get the victory.”

It was also a night for finding out what many of his players can do in game situations, Petty said.

“We played a ton of guys,” he said. “I really don’t play that many guys, but we’re very, very young. A lot of guys who have never played in a varsity basketball game before stepped up.”

Once the Orioles shook off the opening jitters, things got much better, Petty said.

“Their pressure bothered us early,” he said. “We got it figured out and were able to get it inside to our bigs, which is what we preached all night.

“Everyone’s eyes were bright (by the specter of the season-opener) except Kaden. Kaden’s been in this experience before. He’s been in that arena, and he was ready to go.”

Of course, a return to the state tournament is the ultimate goal, McDaniel said.

“Obviously, the goal is to win as many games as possible and make it back to the state tournament and hope to go as far as we can there,” he said. “The goal is just to get better every day.”

Augusta outscored Goddard (0-1) 31-18 after halftime, and McDaniel and the 205-pound Kiser were able to grab offensive rebounds and give the Orioles extra scoring chances.

Even though Goddard had some height, it lacked the bulk to hang with the Orioles in the second half.

The Orioles also benefited from key efforts from a number of players, from seniors Josh Burton (six points – all in the second half, including four in the final 3:30) and Morgan Livingston (who scored all five of his points in a span of 1:06 of the third quarter) to 5-9 freshman L.J. Riggs (whose five points were scored in the second quarter).

Goddard jumped to a first-quarter lead that was as high as nine points (12-3). But McDaniel hit a free throw, Kiser sank a three-pointer, and McDaniel’s and-one reduced the Lions’ lead to 12-10.

“We just kind of kept the game at bay where we could strike at any time,” Petty said. “We were finally able to get to halftime and make some adjustments, and go from there.”

With such a young roster – just three seniors, and of those, only Livingston and Burton played – much is expected from the upperclassmen, and Petty was pleased to get the key baskets from the two.

“This was their first time (getting) big, big, big minutes,” he said. “They both amped up a bit early, but once they settled in, they did a lot of nice things for us.

“It’s kind of their time, because they’ve waited. We’re going to sprinkle in a lot of young guys with them, and we’re going to have some very, very competitive practices, because we’ve got a bunch of guys who are fighting for time. Being as young as we are, it will be fun to see who comes out.”

In the third quarter, Livingston’s three-pointer trimmed the deficit to 32-30, and he tied the score on a 10-footer from the left baseline. A Kiser rebound and stickback with 1:15 to play in the quarter gave the Orioles their first lead, 34-32, and they never trailed after that.

It’s scary to think how good Goddard can become as well. Sophomores Nick Rogers, a 5-9 guard (22 points), and Jake Janosky, a 6-3 forward (nine points) provided much of the Lions’ scoring punch.

But down the stretch, McDaniel continually blunted any Goddard rally with free throws and rebound and stickback that kept Goddard at arms’ length the rest of the way.

Petty also praised the vocal crowd, which he said also had a positive effect on Augusta’s play.

“When we get punched in the mouth like we did early (and we’re) on the road, it probably would be very difficult to respond,” he said. “The crowd really helped us.”

Next up for Augusta is a trip to Abilene next Friday. Like Augusta, the Cowboys also made the 4A tournament last year, falling to McPherson in a sub-state final.

Augusta 52, Goddard 43

Goddard;14;11;8;10—43

Augusta;10;11;17;14—28

Goddard – Rogers 21, Janosky 9, Bay 6, Healy 3, Luebbers 2, Villegas 2.

Augusta – McDaniel 18, Kiser 10, Burton 6, Riggs 5, Livingston 5, Blackwell 3, McClanahan 3, Pfeifer 2.