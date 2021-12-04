Butler women's basketball struggles against Hutchinson CC; suffers first loss of the season

HUTCHINSON -- There's been a lot of winning for Butler this season as they entered with an undefeated record, but tonight against Hutchinson, the Grizzlies were completely out of it.

It all started in the first quarter as Butler had a tough time getting their shots to fall. The Grizzlies shot 5-for-15, but their defense kept them in it with an 11-10 score heading into the second quarter.

However, that's when it began to fall apart for Butler and they weren't able to hang around with Hutchinson. As the game went on, the Blue Dragons would pull away and give the Grizzlies their first loss of the season with a 68-50 final score.

Overall, the Grizzlies' offense struggled all came as they shot 31% and turned it over 22 times. The defense was no better as the Blue Dragons shot 45.3% from the field and 45.2% from three.

The Grizzlies were led by MeKayla Furman and Kamiyah Lyons with 10 points. Kaylee Nero led the first half with seven points, but didn't return due to a shoulder injury.

There were four players who finished in double figures for the Blue Dragons. Tor'e Alford led the way with 19 points and added eight assists. Mele Kailahi had 18 points and nine rebounds. Mya Williams and Kalyn Ervin each had 14 points.

The next game for the Grizzlies will be on the road at Dodge City on Wednesday, Dec.8th with tip-off at 5:30 p.m.

