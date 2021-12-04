English's 24 points are not enough as Butler men's basketball falls 104-95 to No. 4 Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON -- In a top-25 matchup inside Hutchinson Sports Arena, No. 4 Hutchinson and No. 15 Butler failed to disappoint those in attendance.

It wasn't the first half Butler imaged as Hutchinson's press defense was forcing turnovers, quick transition points and second-chance points for the Blue Dragons but in the second half, it was a different story.

Butler limited the turnovers and was able to get some open shots. As much as Butler tried to mount a comeback, the Blue Dragons would shut it down and would eventually hand Butler a 104-95 loss.

Those second-chance points and turnovers ended up hurting Butler (9-2) as they tried to mount a second-half comeback. Hutchinson (12-0) finished with 23 second-chance points, 20 offensive rebounds, and forced 16 turnovers.

Butler (9-2) would get as close as five points, but the Blue Dragons would keep extending their lead to double digits.

The Grizzlies also struggled to guard the three-point line as Hutchinson went 13-for-24. Many of those shots came from Angelo Stuart as he finished with 24 points and shot 5-for-8 from the arc.

Butler's Marque English led the way for the Grizzlies as he totaled 24 points, shot 9-for-15 from the field, and 5-for-8 from the three-point line. Eden Holt finished with 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting and six assists.

Hutchinson also had help from Cecil Lee and Kobe Campbell as they each scored 17 points. Nate Goodlow added 19 points and nine of them came from the free-throw line.

The Grizzlies' next game is on the road as they take on Dodge City at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8th.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.