Kobe Smith scores 26 points as Andover Central boys' rout Wichita East

WICHITA, Kansas — Kobe Smith scored 18 points in the second half and the Andover Central Jaguars blew the doors off Wichita East in the annual GWAL vs. AVCTL Challenge at Koch Arena on Friday night.

Smith, who transferred from Wichita Southeast was electric in his vegas gold debut. He made the Blue Aces pay time and time again, being able to get to the rim and sending a thunderous dunk through the cylinder that saw the game going the way of the Jaguars.

Andover Central improves to 1-0 on the year.

"All credit goes to coach," Smith said. "We came out in the second half and ran his game plan."

The Jaguars were in control of this one from the opening tip. Skyler Clevenger hit a three and a pair of free throws in a matter of seconds as Andover Central exploded out of the game to a 15-5 lead with 3:17 remaining in the opening frame.

While East would cut the deficit to two points when Smith and Co. would take over. Their defense and pace overwhelmed East, forcing them into contested shots or turnovers. The Blue Aces only shot 37.5 percent in the first half.

When the dust had settled, Central had gone on a 14-4 run that saw their lead balloon from four to 14 at the half.

East had cut the deficit to 51-40 with 2:58 remaining in the third quarter but Clevenger found his way to the line, where he would go perfect for the day. Then, Chance Gulley would split two defenders for the put back and the foul. Junior Brian Perry followed that up with a steal and coast-to-coast layup to cap off the large run.

"He has he has a long wingspan," Smith said on what Gulley brings to the team. "So, we really count on the defensive end."

Gulley, who transferred from Andover High made the best of his debut, finishing with 13 points for the Jags. He also added in five rebounds.

For as good as Gulley and Smith were on Friday night, Clevenger was the engine that made the Jags go. His ability to get the line countered the struggles behind the arc. While he only made one three, he was able to get the line, going 10 of 10.

"I'm really happy for these seniors that were here last year," Andover Central head coach Tyler Richardson said. "One thing we really harped on since February 27 when we walked on that bus in Ark city is what the expectation is this year.

"They know our our what our standards are, and what we're trying to accomplish as a team."

Central's 80 points are the most since they scored 82 points against Maize South in Feb. 2020.

"That's the type of offense we want to run," Richardson said. "We can anticipate each other's shots. Guys know what's expected of them in those areas but it just makes it more fun that way."

Despite scoring 26 points and pulling down seven rebounds, Smith is already moving on to Maize South next week.

"It's okay to celebrate the wins but I'm not that type of person," Smith said. "It's good that we won but that's one behind us and we have Maize South coming up."

Andover Central 80, Wichita East 52

Central 17 20 20 23 — 80

W. East 12 11 19 10 — 52

AC - Smith 26, Clevenger 17, Gulley 13, Perry 8, Alsmadi 8, Holcomb 5, Brown 2, Perez 1.

WE - Graham 21, Glover 8, Laws 7, Manuel 7, Kaufman 5, Switzer 2, Autry 1, Leak 1

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.