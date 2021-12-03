Augusta Lady Orioles fall in season opener against Goddard

Lionel Tipton

AUGUSTA – Goddard used a perfect blend of a senior and a freshman Friday night – an established standout and a star on the rise, and Augusta’s girls had no answer for either one.

Lions senior Maycee James scored 11 first-quarter points, finishing with 22 in the game. When she wasn’t hitting shots, 6-foot-2 freshman Marayah Coleman was stroking three-pointers, hitting four in her 14-point effort.

Looking at those totals, it would seem likely that Augusta was blown out. But, thanks to a strong second half, the Orioles played Goddard (1-0) nearly even in a 46-28 loss.

But the Orioles limited James to two field goals and Coleman to a lone three-pointer after halftime. They outscored the Lions in the third quarter 9-6 and nearly outscored them for the half, scoring 15 points to the Lions’ 16.

Considering Augusta trailed 30-18 at halftime, that was an encouraging sign for coach Rainey Maloy.

“I think we did a much better job on (guarding James and Coleman) in the second half,” she said. “I thought we came out a bit shocked in the first half.”

Senior Sydney Scott scored all seven of her points in the second half, and junior Aspen Peterson had a couple of field goals after scoring six in the first quarter, giving her a team-high 10 points.

Augusta (0-1) might have had even more second-half success, but fell victim to the turnover bug in the third quarter.

The Orioles are a team that relies heavily on the three-pointer, but they could muster only three against the Lions. In addition to Peterson’s two, senior Ella Puckett hit one.

Perhaps Augusta misses its own Maycee – departed senior Anderson. That’s somewhat true, Maloy said.

Still, she was able to take a few positives from this game, which was amazing considering Augusta trailed by as much as 28-8 in the first half.

“That’s what we told the girls at halftime,” Maloy said. “We just came out a little anxious, and it was only a one-point game in the second half, if I did my math correctly.

“We played much better in the second half.”

Augusta isn’t likely to face talent the likes of James and Coleman during the league season, so Maloy said her team gained from such a tough challenge in the season-opener.

“That’s a real good test for our very first game of the year,” she said. “We’re not going to see much better competition than that all year long, so I think our girls have a bright future ahead of them this year.”

Facing a team this tough also gives the Orioles something to build on, Maloy said.

“That’s definitely what we’re going to do,” she said.

Maloy will have a week to work on what she gleaned from this game, as Augusta’s next game isn’t until Friday at Abilene.

Goddard 46, Augusta 28

Goddard;17;13;5;11—46

Augusta;8;5;9;6—28

Goddard – James 22, Coleman 14, Gordon 6, Albin 2, Bazil 2.

Augusta – Peterson 10, Scott 7, Williams 6, Puckett 3, Timberlake 2.