Late free throw sinks Andover Lady Trojans in season opener

WICHITA — Wichita Southeast's Ramya Kennedy cut to the basket and drew the foul with less than a second to go in the 2021 GWAL/AVCTL Challenge at Koch Arena.

Kennedy sank the first of two three free throws to seal the 31-30 win over the Andover Lady Trojans on Thursday night in each team's season opener.

"The girl made a good pass," Andover head coach Seth Anderson said. "She [Kennedy] was in really good position and it's unfortunate."

Before that it was Jakiha Jones, fighting for a loose rebound after a missed free throw to set up the game-winning possession. The Buffaloes never trailed in the game.

"I'm not making excuses but we're not used to playing in this open type of gym," Anderson said.

It showed.

Andover started the contest 0 of 19 from the floor before Brooke Eby finally was able to get the Lady Trojans on the board with the lay up. By the time Eby had scored, Andover (0-1) had fallen behind 19-6.

The lady Trojans never quit. They dealt with foul trouble with fouls that were 50-60 feet from the basket according to coach Anderson.

"There were a few careless fouls we would like back," Anderson said.

After Eby scored, UTSA Softball commit, Kylie Forney scored and had pulled the Lady Trojans to within 19-12 at the break.

The run continued into the second half as Alana Shetlar hit a three and a free throw. Forney added another bucket and Andover was within 19-18 with 4:51 remaining in the third.

They never could seem to get over the hump in the second half. While the defense held Southeast to 2 of 14 in the second half shooting and helped them pull within a single point on a couple of occasions, it was the free throws that made them pay.

Southeast shot 18 free throws in the second half and the last two were the deciding factor in the game.

After Webb's free throw gave Southeast a 28-24 lead with 4:06 remaining, Andover made their move one final time. Walker, who came back in at that moment with four fouls, found herself at the line, making both free throws to cut the deficit to 28-26. Then, Amelya Vance hit a baseline jumper to the tie it up at 28-all.

Shetlar would tie the game up with 44.8 seconds remaining and would never have another possession, setting up the Kennedy free throw for the victory.

Shetlar led Andover with nine points. Walker added in eight of her own.

In all, Andover shot 18.4 percent (7 of 38) and held Southeast to 9 of 35 (25.7 percent).

Nyah Chandler led Southeast (1-0) with 11 points on the evening.

The Lady Trojans will try be back at it on Tuesday, Dec. 7 against Campus at Andover High. Last year, Campus beat Andover in Haysville, so the lady Trojans have some revenge on the mind.

"These first couple of games are revenge games for sure," Anderson said. "We get another chance at it on Tuesday."

Wichita Southeast 31, Andover 30

Southeast 14;5;7;5—31

Andover 3;9;8;10—30

SE: Chandler 11, Adair 7, R. Kennedy 5, Webb 5, Jones 3

AHS: Shetlar 9, Walker 8, Forney 4, Vance 4, Eby 3, Pumphrey 2

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.