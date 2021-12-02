75 intriguing boys and girls wrestlers in Butler County to watch for

I'll be honest, I don't know about wrestling. I understand the scoring — for the most part — but I don't understand why a player gets penalized among some of the things.

That's my mistake. I have to do a better job of learning the sports I cover and not just sharing the results when they're sent to me. I used to say it's because I didn't want to disrespect the game and the players but in reality, I was probably doing more of a disservice by not learning.

That's changing.

This season, I plan to be at meets, taking photos, learning, talking to coaches and players. If you or your child is left off this list, you can blame my ignorance. Maybe by the end of the season, I will have learned my lesson.

That said, I reached out to coaches and players and here are 75 of the players, boys and girls, that were recommended to me. I tried to find all the records from last season from all players.

Andover

Boys

120 - Landry Root - Junior

2020 RECORD: 28-7

126 - Adam Maki - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: 26-9

132 - Ty Gumeringer - Senior

2020 RECORD: 15-17

145 - Gabe Maki - Andover

2020 RECORD: 31-5

Girls

101 - Makayla Cushenbery - Sophomore

2020 SEASON: 3-14

138 - Elly Davis-Bryant - Senior

2020 SEASON: 5-17

Andover Central

Boys

113 - Jaxson Newcomb - Junior

2020 RECORD: 24-13

192 - Kamden Wilson - Senior

2020 RECORD: n/a

220 - Bronx Wood - Junior

2020 RECORD: 13-4

285 - Drew Daniels - Senior

2020 RECORD: n/a

Girls

138 - Xara Bacci - Senior

2020 RECORD: 15-5

191 - Zion Hall - Freshman

2020 RECORD: n/a

Augusta

Boys

113 - Kalvin LaPlant - Junior

2020 RECORD: 5-2

120 - Marcs Terry - Junior

2020 RECORD: 34-3

132 - Cannon Carey - Junior

2020 RECORD: 24-6

138 - Grady Fox - Junior

2020 RECORD: 33-9

182 - Garrett Davis - Senior

2020 RECORD: 38-4

Girls

126 - Jill High - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: 21-5

143 - Emily Hess - Junior

2020 RECORD: 10-10

Bluestem

Boys

106 - Dagen Turner - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: 12-12

120 - Zak Dotter - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: 8-14

182 - Zane McFall - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: 6-10

285 - Kolby Hebb - Junior

2020 RECORD: 17-7

Girls

109 - Payton Burton - Freshman

2020 RECORD: n/a

120 - Cadence Williamson - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: 6-7

126 - Zoee Couey - Freshman

2020 RECORD: n/a

132 - Joee Farthing - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: n/a

Circle

Boys

106 - Corbin Swinson - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: n/a

170 - Brendin Corter - Sophomore

2020 SEASON: 8-19

182 - Cannon McCormack - Sophomore

2020 SEASON: 6-15

195 - Rylan Rose - Senior

2020 SEASON: 14-10

285 - Isaiah King - Senior

2020 SEASON: 9-5

Girls

143 - Katelyn Schmidt - Junior

2020 RECORD: 17-8

Douglass

Boys

126 - Landon Bowman - Junior

2020 RECORD: 16-15

145 - Matthew Reynolds - Senior

2020 RECORD: 37-5

160 - Dalton Hilyard - Senior

2020 RECORD: 35-14

182 - Jace High - Senior

2020 RECORD: 35-10

195 - Wade Morgan - Junior

2020 RECORD: 22-7

285 - Joe Martin - Junior

2020 RECORD: 33-11

Girls

115 - Tyelor Rozzell - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: 24-5

155 - Jewella Cokeley - Senior

2020 RECORD: 20-3

170 - Abby Strouth - Senior

2020 RECORD: 9-12

Flinthills

Boys

126 - James Louden - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: 13-24

195 - Tayler Brown - Senior

2020 RECORD: 21-11

220 - Gavin Girty - Senior

2020 RECORD: 36-8

Girls

132 - Whitney Mantanona - Senior

2020 RECORD: 23-14

170 - Mary Spencer - Senior

2020 RECORD: 12-15

El Dorado

Boys

120 - William Gomez - Senior

2020 RECORD: 17-9

138 - Rhett Briggs - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: 23-10

152 - Gabe Krug - Senior

2020 RECORD: 24-16

195 - Brock Schell - Senior

2020 RECORD: 25-15

220 - Collin Scott - Junior

2020 RECORD: 24-18

285 - Gavin Bell - Senior

2020 RECORD: 21-8

Girls

109 - Elle Vinson - Senior

2020 RECORD: n/a

120 - Bella Wernli - Junior

2020 RECORD: 17-14

Remington

106 - Andrew Peterson - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: 13-17

120 - Carson Jarvis - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: n/a

132 - Rex Wagner - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: n/a

145 - Caden Yepma - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: n/a

196 - Lucas Shokely - Freshman

2020 RECORD: n/a

285 - Corbin Hutchinson - Senior

2020 RECORD: n/a

Girls

109 - Cora Thiel - Senior

2020 RECORD: 7-12

115 - Addison Evans - Junior

2020 RECORD: 7-8

132 - Lilly Wagner - Junior

2020 RECORD: n/a

143 - Camila Martenez - Freshman

2020 RECORD: n/a

170 - Samantha Emmons - Senior

2020 RECORD: n/a

191 - Willow Blackfox - Senior

2020 RECORD: n/a

235 - Gabby Emmons - Sophomore

2020 RECORD: n/a

235 - Raven Blackfox - Senior

2020 RECORD: n/a

Rose Hill

106 - Johnny Leck - Freshman

2020 RECORD: n/a

145 - Keegan Beavers - Senior

2020 RECORD: 48-6

Girls

120 - Carrigan Dellinger - Freshman

2020 RECORD: n/a

155 - Olivia Nelson - Freshman

2020 RECORD: n/a

170 - Brooklynne Page - Junior

2020 RECORD: n/a

191 - Payton Sholander - Junior

2020 RECORD: 20-14 (at Douglass as Sophomore)

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.