75 intriguing boys and girls wrestlers in Butler County to watch for
I'll be honest, I don't know about wrestling. I understand the scoring — for the most part — but I don't understand why a player gets penalized among some of the things.
That's my mistake. I have to do a better job of learning the sports I cover and not just sharing the results when they're sent to me. I used to say it's because I didn't want to disrespect the game and the players but in reality, I was probably doing more of a disservice by not learning.
That's changing.
This season, I plan to be at meets, taking photos, learning, talking to coaches and players. If you or your child is left off this list, you can blame my ignorance. Maybe by the end of the season, I will have learned my lesson.
That said, I reached out to coaches and players and here are 75 of the players, boys and girls, that were recommended to me. I tried to find all the records from last season from all players.
Andover
Boys
120 - Landry Root - Junior
2020 RECORD: 28-7
126 - Adam Maki - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: 26-9
132 - Ty Gumeringer - Senior
2020 RECORD: 15-17
145 - Gabe Maki - Andover
2020 RECORD: 31-5
Girls
101 - Makayla Cushenbery - Sophomore
2020 SEASON: 3-14
138 - Elly Davis-Bryant - Senior
2020 SEASON: 5-17
Andover Central
Boys
113 - Jaxson Newcomb - Junior
2020 RECORD: 24-13
192 - Kamden Wilson - Senior
2020 RECORD: n/a
220 - Bronx Wood - Junior
2020 RECORD: 13-4
285 - Drew Daniels - Senior
2020 RECORD: n/a
Girls
138 - Xara Bacci - Senior
2020 RECORD: 15-5
191 - Zion Hall - Freshman
2020 RECORD: n/a
Augusta
Boys
113 - Kalvin LaPlant - Junior
2020 RECORD: 5-2
120 - Marcs Terry - Junior
2020 RECORD: 34-3
132 - Cannon Carey - Junior
2020 RECORD: 24-6
138 - Grady Fox - Junior
2020 RECORD: 33-9
182 - Garrett Davis - Senior
2020 RECORD: 38-4
Girls
126 - Jill High - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: 21-5
143 - Emily Hess - Junior
2020 RECORD: 10-10
Bluestem
Boys
106 - Dagen Turner - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: 12-12
120 - Zak Dotter - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: 8-14
182 - Zane McFall - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: 6-10
285 - Kolby Hebb - Junior
2020 RECORD: 17-7
Girls
109 - Payton Burton - Freshman
2020 RECORD: n/a
120 - Cadence Williamson - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: 6-7
126 - Zoee Couey - Freshman
2020 RECORD: n/a
132 - Joee Farthing - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: n/a
Circle
Boys
106 - Corbin Swinson - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: n/a
170 - Brendin Corter - Sophomore
2020 SEASON: 8-19
182 - Cannon McCormack - Sophomore
2020 SEASON: 6-15
195 - Rylan Rose - Senior
2020 SEASON: 14-10
285 - Isaiah King - Senior
2020 SEASON: 9-5
Girls
143 - Katelyn Schmidt - Junior
2020 RECORD: 17-8
Douglass
Boys
126 - Landon Bowman - Junior
2020 RECORD: 16-15
145 - Matthew Reynolds - Senior
2020 RECORD: 37-5
160 - Dalton Hilyard - Senior
2020 RECORD: 35-14
182 - Jace High - Senior
2020 RECORD: 35-10
195 - Wade Morgan - Junior
2020 RECORD: 22-7
285 - Joe Martin - Junior
2020 RECORD: 33-11
Girls
115 - Tyelor Rozzell - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: 24-5
155 - Jewella Cokeley - Senior
2020 RECORD: 20-3
170 - Abby Strouth - Senior
2020 RECORD: 9-12
Flinthills
Boys
126 - James Louden - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: 13-24
195 - Tayler Brown - Senior
2020 RECORD: 21-11
220 - Gavin Girty - Senior
2020 RECORD: 36-8
Girls
132 - Whitney Mantanona - Senior
2020 RECORD: 23-14
170 - Mary Spencer - Senior
2020 RECORD: 12-15
El Dorado
Boys
120 - William Gomez - Senior
2020 RECORD: 17-9
138 - Rhett Briggs - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: 23-10
152 - Gabe Krug - Senior
2020 RECORD: 24-16
195 - Brock Schell - Senior
2020 RECORD: 25-15
220 - Collin Scott - Junior
2020 RECORD: 24-18
285 - Gavin Bell - Senior
2020 RECORD: 21-8
Girls
109 - Elle Vinson - Senior
2020 RECORD: n/a
120 - Bella Wernli - Junior
2020 RECORD: 17-14
Remington
106 - Andrew Peterson - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: 13-17
120 - Carson Jarvis - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: n/a
132 - Rex Wagner - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: n/a
145 - Caden Yepma - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: n/a
196 - Lucas Shokely - Freshman
2020 RECORD: n/a
285 - Corbin Hutchinson - Senior
2020 RECORD: n/a
Girls
109 - Cora Thiel - Senior
2020 RECORD: 7-12
115 - Addison Evans - Junior
2020 RECORD: 7-8
132 - Lilly Wagner - Junior
2020 RECORD: n/a
143 - Camila Martenez - Freshman
2020 RECORD: n/a
170 - Samantha Emmons - Senior
2020 RECORD: n/a
191 - Willow Blackfox - Senior
2020 RECORD: n/a
235 - Gabby Emmons - Sophomore
2020 RECORD: n/a
235 - Raven Blackfox - Senior
2020 RECORD: n/a
Rose Hill
106 - Johnny Leck - Freshman
2020 RECORD: n/a
145 - Keegan Beavers - Senior
2020 RECORD: 48-6
Girls
120 - Carrigan Dellinger - Freshman
2020 RECORD: n/a
155 - Olivia Nelson - Freshman
2020 RECORD: n/a
170 - Brooklynne Page - Junior
2020 RECORD: n/a
191 - Payton Sholander - Junior
2020 RECORD: 20-14 (at Douglass as Sophomore)
Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.